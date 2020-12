BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CureVac, railroad operators, oil cos, Best Buy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a stalling recovery in the labor market, while negotiations over fresh economic stimulus dragged on. .N

At 08:57 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 29,997. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.48% at 3,655, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.78% at 12,270. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, up 28.7% ** Argan Inc <AGX.N>, up 17.8% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, up 17.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 20.5% ** Brookfield Finance I PLC <BAMI.N>, down 19.2% ** Kontoor Brand Inc <KTB.N>, down 14.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 169.0% ** Neos Therapeutics Inc <NEOS.O>, up 59.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Newborn Acquisition Corp <NBACR.O>, down 31.3% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 25.6% ** Geovax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 24.4% ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: down 9.6% premarket ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 2.0% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-CureVac: Falls as CS says vaccine could struggle to match competitors ** CSX Corp CSX.O: down 1.8% premarket ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore sees railroad operators on sound footing, raises PTs ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees potential upside for oil stocks in 2021 ** Qiwi Plc QIWI.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Russia's central bank introduces certain restrictions to part of its operations ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 25.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: down 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted $6 mln share placement deal ** Asana Inc ASAN.O: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after upbeat forecast ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight', raises PT ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Compass Point raises PT, sees positive earnings in Q3 2021 ** AquaBounty Technologies Inc AQB.O: down 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Dives on planned stock offering ** Genasys Inc GNSS.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on higher Q4 revenue ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains after MS drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit, revenue beat USN ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Down as Q4 profit misses estimates ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Down as Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'sell' rating on 'tough' 2021 ** Silver Spike Acquisition Corp SSPK.O: up 34.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Weedmaps public ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on merger deal with Neos Therapeutics

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.