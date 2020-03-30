BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cruise operators, airlines, JNJ, Eli Lilly

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors hopeful that the economic impact of the coronavirus could still be contained. .N

At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.00% at 21,852.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.40% at 2,576.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.98% at 7,650.971. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** McKesson Crp <MCK.N>, up 8% ** Abbott Labs <ABT.N>, up 7.4% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 15.4% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 13.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 12% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aim Immunotech <AIM.N>, up 46% ** Charah Solutions <CHRA.N>, up 40.9% ** Owens & Minor <OMI.N>, up 34.3% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, down 26.9% ** Tegna Inc <TGNA.N>, down 24.5% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, up 56.9% ** Axcella Health Inc <AXLA.O>, up 30.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** US Gold Corp <USAU.O>, down 26.8% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, down 24.5% ** Service Properties <SVC.O>, down 23.3 % ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 7.4% BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for test to detect COVID-19 in minutes ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Falls after depression treatment fails to meet study primary goal ** Abeona Therapeutics ABEO.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 delays clinical trials ** Carnival CCL.N: down 11.0% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 11.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 8.9% BUZZ-Cruise operators: Stocks crash after Berenberg slashes price targets ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gilead remains favored large-cap biotech in tough environment - analyst ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 12.1% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 8.7% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 5.0% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 12.9% BUZZ-U.S. airlines await release of coronavirus aid, shares fall ** Lyft LYFT.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Cowen & Co cuts PT, estimates amid coronavirus crisis ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 56.9% BUZZ-Soars after licensing deal to expand cancer drug pipeline ** AG Mortgage MITT.N: down 22.9% BUZZ-AG Mortgage drops as co suspends dividend, sells agency residential portfolio ** Cal-Maine Foods CALM.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-Up on Q3 beat; seen no COVID-19 related disruptions yet ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises on plans to test coronavirus vaccine on humans ** Service Properties SVC.O: down 23.3%

BUZZ-Service Properties falls after cutting dividend on virus hit ** La-Z-Boy LZB.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-La-Z-Boy scraps dividend, furloughs staff; shares fall ** Immunovant Inc IMVT.O: up 23.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eye drug study ** ViacomCBS VIACA.OVIAC.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Needham says cost cuts, new debt will cushion virus hit; cuts PT USN ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves psoriasis drug for pediatric patients

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.38%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.45%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.61%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.53%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.58%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

