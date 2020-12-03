BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CrowdStrike, Tesla, Shell

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tied to the S&P 500 stalled near all-time highs on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data and surveys on the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy. .N

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.11% at 29,834. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,664.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.19% at 12,478.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media FENG.N, up 112.6% ** Waddell & Reed WDR.N, up 47.5% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N, up 20.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Express Inc EXPR.N, down 24.7% ** Tekla World healthcare Fund THW.N, down 8.3% ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O, up 107.2% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK.O, up 84.3% ** Luminar Technologies Equity Warrants LAZRW.O, up 36.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O, down 21.6% ** HL Acquisition Equity Warrants HCCHW.O, down 19.6% ** Veritone Inc VERI.O, down 17.8%

** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** Wadell & Reed WDR.N: up 47.5% premarket BUZZ-Extends gains on buyout deal

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy"

** Owl Rock Capital ORCC.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on talks to combine with Dyal Capital

** Veritone VERI.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity offering

** Shell RDSb.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Bernstein upgrades on 'attractive' cash flow momentum

** Express Inc EXPR.O: down 28.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss

** Iterum ITRM.O: up 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on stake acquisition by RA Capital

** Zscaler ZS.O: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q1 results, outlook

