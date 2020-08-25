US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Crocs, Smith & Wesson, Sarepta Therapeutics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday following a three-day rally as a drop in Apple shares overshadowed optimism from remarks made by U.S. and China officials in pledging firm commitment to a Phase One trade deal. .N

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.19% at 28,255.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,432.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 11,375.957. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** JM Smucker Co <SJM.N>, up 7.5% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 5% ** Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, down 7.3% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 2.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 14.9% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 11.7% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 11.8% ** Velocity Finanacial Inc <VEL.N>, down 11.2% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 44.2% ** Orchard Therapeutics Plc <ORTX.O>, up 28.1% ** Trvi Therptc Inc <TRVI.O>, up 26.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Children's Place Inc <PLCE.O>, down 21% ** OLB Grop Inc <OLB.O>, down 19.9% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, down 16.4% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover USN ** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 111.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive study results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slips after Dow Jones drops oil giant following shake-up ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit falls less than expected ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Falls after sales growth warning ** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 3 months on upbeat results, outlook ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Drops after wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises on asset purchase in an all-stock deal ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy' ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Set for record rise on epilepsy drug progress

** Smith & Wesson SWBI.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Cowen reinstates with "outperform" on firearms pure play ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on footwear deal with Vera Bradley ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA accepts marketing application for muscle disorder drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.46%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.56%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.91%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC SJM GPS AMGN BBY TIF UAL IBIO DNK FTK POR VEL SHLL SGLB ORTX TRVI PLCE OLB SONN SBUX CRM VIVE XOM MDT SOL ALT OVID SWBI CROX SRPT

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular