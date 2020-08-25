BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Crocs, Smith & Wesson, Sarepta Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday following a three-day rally as a drop in Apple shares overshadowed optimism from remarks made by U.S. and China officials in pledging firm commitment to a Phase One trade deal. .N

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.19% at 28,255.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,432.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 11,375.957. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** JM Smucker Co <SJM.N>, up 7.5% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 5% ** Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, down 7.3% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 2.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 14.9% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 11.7% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 11.8% ** Velocity Finanacial Inc <VEL.N>, down 11.2% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 44.2% ** Orchard Therapeutics Plc <ORTX.O>, up 28.1% ** Trvi Therptc Inc <TRVI.O>, up 26.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Children's Place Inc <PLCE.O>, down 21% ** OLB Grop Inc <OLB.O>, down 19.9% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, down 16.4% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover USN ** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 111.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive study results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slips after Dow Jones drops oil giant following shake-up ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit falls less than expected ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Falls after sales growth warning ** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 3 months on upbeat results, outlook ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Drops after wider-than-expected Q2 loss ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises on asset purchase in an all-stock deal ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy' ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Set for record rise on epilepsy drug progress

** Smith & Wesson SWBI.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Cowen reinstates with "outperform" on firearms pure play ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on footwear deal with Vera Bradley ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA accepts marketing application for muscle disorder drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.46%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.56%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.91%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

