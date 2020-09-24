BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Crexendo Inc, Jabil Inc, Dynatronics Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signaled that a labor market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs. .N

At 9.45 a.m ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.61% at 26,599.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33%, at 3,226.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.67% at 10,561.23. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 6.3% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N>, up 1.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 8.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 5.6% ** Under Armour Inc <UA.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 42.6% ** Accel Entertainment Inc <ACEL.N>, up 11.1% ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc <JEF.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 26% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 16.6% ** Contura Energy Inc <CTRA.N>, down 15.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 356.9% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 177.6% ** Net Element Inc <NETE.O>, up 72% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 29.2% ** Forum Merger II Corp <FMCI.O>, down 25.6% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 22.2% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Surges on deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 356.9% ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 177.6%

BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Free fall extends to third day ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 52.7%

BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Slides on planned 14 mln share offering ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to launch COVID-19 test kits in October ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Needham doubles Q4 loss estimate ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Gains as Q3 revenue jumps ** Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing equity offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley hikes PT on potential upside from e-commerce ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 29.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q2 loss as COVID-19 hits business ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 42.3%

BUZZ-Raises profit forecast on PPE kit demand, shares soar ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-month low on forecast miss ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains as software demand drives Q2 results beat ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for study of prostate cancer drug ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast for Q1 of FY21 ** Dynatronics Corp DYNT.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-driven quarterly loss ** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Sinks further after pricing stock offering ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Up on partnership with Linde for fuel cell vehicles ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise capital via share sale ** Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Drops as unit CEO resigns after leaked tapes ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.85%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.96%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.20%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.64%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.