BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Crescent Point Energy, Millendo Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. stock index futures jumped nearly 4% on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. .N

At 8:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.44% at 21,677. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.49% at 2,569.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.59% at 7,792.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Universal Technical Institute UTI.N, up 81.8% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, up 80.6% ** Two Harbours Investment Corp TWO.N, up 45.5% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.N, down 10.9% ** VAALCO Energy EGY.N, down 7.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Xpresspa Group Inc XSPA.O, up 44.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O, down 73.2% ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O, down 44% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O, down 13.4% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 2.0% premarket Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 9.5% premarket Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 3.1% premarket Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 33.7% premarket Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 11.5% premarket XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 7.3% premarket ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 7.7% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 6.2% premarket ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 7.8% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 4.5% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 6.4% premarket ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 5.2% premarket ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 0.6% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 2.7% premarket Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.1% premarket ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.0% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 3.9% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 3.8% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.0% premarket U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.4% premarket Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

