BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, Tencent Music, PG&E, Solid Biosciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

A rise in technology stocks drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to new record highs on Tuesday, while investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations. .N

At 10:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 27,753.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.47% at 3,101.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 8,508.48. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 14.6 % ** Rockwell Automation Inc <ROK.N>, up 13.3 % ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, up 4.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advance Auto Parts <AAP.N>, down 8.1 % ** Viacom Inc <VIAB.O>, down 2.9 % ** CBS Corp <CBS.N>, down 2.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc <LTS.N>, up 23 % ** Verso Corp <VRS.N>, up 22.3 % ** Sea Ltd <SE.N>, up 17.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 58.1 % ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 23 % ** Nesco Holdings Inc <NSCO.N>, down 12.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 186.1 % ** Craft Brew Alliance <BREW.O>, up 121.6 % ** Synchronoss Technologies Inc <SNCR.O>, up 24.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 67.8 % ** T2 Biosystems Inc <TTOO.O>, down 20.6 % ** NetSol Technologies Inc <NTWK.O>, down 18.4 % ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 30.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss, forecast cut ** Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O: up 121.6% BUZZ-Jumps on Anheuser-Busch buyout BUZZ-Anheuser-Busch InBev's "aloha spirit" lifts brewer ** Tencent Music TME.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Slips on slowest growth in key metric for biggest unit

UPDATE 3-Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 12.8% PG&E to offer $13.5 bln in compensation to wildfire victims - Bloomberg

** Huami Corp HMI.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Kemet Corp KEM.N: up 12.4% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout proposal by Taiwan's Yageo ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter

** Advance Auto Parts AAP.N: down 8.1% BUZZ- Falls on gross profit margin miss, dim outlook ** Solid Biosciences SLDB.O: down 67.8% BUZZ-Plunges after second clinical hold on DMD therapy ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Falls after JP Morgan cuts to 'underweight'

** Rockwell Automation ROK.N: up 13.3% BUZZ-Set for best day in almost 10 yrs on strong Q4 ** Ferro Corp FOE.N: up 11.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Ladenburg Thalmann LTS.A: up 23.5% BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on $1.3 bln buyout deal ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat, 2020 home sale projections ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Surpassed most financial targets - JPM ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 2.4% BUZZ- Drops as Guggenheim moves to sidelines after share rally ** Amarin Corp Plc AMRN.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Shares fly after FDA staff comments ahead of panel meeting ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Goldman leaves bear camp after one-month stay ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 58.1%

BUZZ-Set for a record low on going concern doubts, Q3 loss ** Hudbay Minerals HBM.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 loss on Rosemont-related charge ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected third quarter revenue ** Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Cobre Panama mine output drives Q3 beat - Scotiabank ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on streaming service debut The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.54%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.11%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.