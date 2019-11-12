BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, Tencent Music, PG&E Corp, Grocery Outlet

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations. .N

At 7:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 27,684. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 0.06% at 3,089.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.12% at 8,259.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kadmon Holdings Inc <KDMN.N>, up 24.4% ** Quorum Health Corp <QHC.N>, up 14.6% ** Kemet Corp <KEM.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, down 11.2% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 3.7% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Craft Brew Alliance Inc <BREW.O>, up 122.0% ** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc <ORMP.O>, up 28.1% ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc <AVEO.O>, up 26.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 64.4% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, down 26.4% ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.O>, down 19.5% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 26.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss, forecast cut ** Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O: up 122.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Anheuser-Busch buyout

BUZZ-Anheuser-Busch InBev's "aloha spirit" lifts brewer

** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q2 results miss ** Tencent Music TME.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips on slowest growth in key metric for biggest unit

UPDATE 3-Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 4.6% premarket PG&E to offer $13.5 bln in compensation to wildfire victims - Bloomberg ** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc LONE.O: up 11.5% premarket BUZZ: Rises on Q3 production, profit

** Huami Corp HMI.N: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after third FDA rejection for testosterone drug USN ** Kemet Corp KEM.N: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on buyout proposal by Taiwan's Yageo ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter

