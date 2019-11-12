BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, PG&E, Amarin, Solid Biosciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to record highs on Tuesday as trade-sensitive technology stocks gained ahead of a much-awaited speech by President Donald Trump, which was likely to provide some clarity on the U.S.-China tariff talks. .N

At 11:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 27,720.92. The S&P 500 .SPX had gained 0.32% at 3,096.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.45% at 8,502.108. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 14.8% ** Rockwell Automation Inc <ROK.N>, up 12.5% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advance Auto Part <AAP.N>, down 8.3% ** T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O>, down 2.5% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc <LTS.N>, up 22.9% ** Verso Corporatin <VRS.N>, up 22.4% ** Sea Ltd <SE.N>, up 19.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 59% ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 21.8% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 183.2% ** Craft Brew Alliance Inc <BREW.O>, up 121.7% ** Synchronoss Tech <SNCR.O>, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 69.9% ** T2 Biosystms Inc <TTOO.O>, down 24.4% ** NetSol Technologies <NTWK.O>, down 16.1% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 34.6% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss, forecast cut ** Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O: up 121.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Anheuser-Busch buyout BUZZ-Anheuser-Busch InBev's "aloha spirit" lifts brewer ** Tencent Music TME.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Slips on slowest growth in key metric for biggest unit

UPDATE 3-Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 13.7% PG&E to offer $13.5 bln in compensation to wildfire victims - Bloomberg ** Kemet Corp KEM.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout proposal by Taiwan's Yageo ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter

** Advance Auto Parts AAP.N: down 8.3% BUZZ- Falls on gross profit margin miss, dim outlook ** Solid Biosciences SLDB.O: down 69.9% BUZZ-Plunges after second clinical hold on DMD therapy

** Rockwell Automation ROK.N: up 12.5% BUZZ-Set for best day in almost 10 yrs on strong Q4 ** Ferro Corp FOE.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Ladenburg Thalmann LTS.A: up 23.3% BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on $1.3 bln buyout deal ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Drops as Guggenheim moves to sidelines after share rally ** Amarin Corp Plc AMRN.O: up 21.8% BUZZ-Shares fly after FDA staff comments ahead of panel meeting ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises as Goldman leaves bear camp after one-month stay ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 59.0% BUZZ-Set for a record low on going concern doubts, Q3 loss ** Hudbay Minerals HBM.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls after Q2 loss on Rosemont-related charge ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected third-quarter revenue ** Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Cobre Panama mine output drives Q3 beat - Scotiabank ** Tidewater Inc < TDW.N>: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q3 loss ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on streaming service debut ** UGI Corp UGI.N: down 11.7% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 20 yrs on weak results, 2020 profit outlook USN ** Covetrus Inc CVET.O: up 21.7% BUZZ-Leaps as Q3 sales trump estimates ** CBS Corp CBS.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss ** T2 Biosystems TTOO.O: down 24.4% BUZZ-Delays full Q3 results due to cyber attack, shares fall ** DXC Technology DXC.N: up 14.8% BUZZ-Rises on strategic review of $5 billion worth of assets The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.19%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

