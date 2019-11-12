Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, PG&E, Amarin, Solid Biosciences

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to record highs on Tuesday as trade-sensitive technology stocks gained ahead of a much-awaited speech by President Donald Trump, which was likely to provide some clarity on the U.S.-China tariff talks. .N

At 11:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 27,720.92. The S&P 500 .SPX had gained 0.32% at 3,096.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.45% at 8,502.108. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 14.8% ** Rockwell Automation Inc <ROK.N>, up 12.5% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advance Auto Part <AAP.N>, down 8.3% ** T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O>, down 2.5% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc <LTS.N>, up 22.9% ** Verso Corporatin <VRS.N>, up 22.4% ** Sea Ltd <SE.N>, up 19.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 59% ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 21.8% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 183.2% ** Craft Brew Alliance Inc <BREW.O>, up 121.7% ** Synchronoss Tech <SNCR.O>, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 69.9% ** T2 Biosystms Inc <TTOO.O>, down 24.4% ** NetSol Technologies <NTWK.O>, down 16.1% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 34.6% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss, forecast cut ** Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O: up 121.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Anheuser-Busch buyout BUZZ-Anheuser-Busch InBev's "aloha spirit" lifts brewer ** Tencent Music TME.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Slips on slowest growth in key metric for biggest unit

UPDATE 3-Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 13.7% PG&E to offer $13.5 bln in compensation to wildfire victims - Bloomberg ** Kemet Corp KEM.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout proposal by Taiwan's Yageo ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter

** Advance Auto Parts AAP.N: down 8.3% BUZZ- Falls on gross profit margin miss, dim outlook ** Solid Biosciences SLDB.O: down 69.9% BUZZ-Plunges after second clinical hold on DMD therapy

** Rockwell Automation ROK.N: up 12.5% BUZZ-Set for best day in almost 10 yrs on strong Q4 ** Ferro Corp FOE.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Ladenburg Thalmann LTS.A: up 23.3% BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on $1.3 bln buyout deal ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Drops as Guggenheim moves to sidelines after share rally ** Amarin Corp Plc AMRN.O: up 21.8% BUZZ-Shares fly after FDA staff comments ahead of panel meeting ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises as Goldman leaves bear camp after one-month stay ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 59.0% BUZZ-Set for a record low on going concern doubts, Q3 loss ** Hudbay Minerals HBM.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls after Q2 loss on Rosemont-related charge ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected third-quarter revenue ** Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Cobre Panama mine output drives Q3 beat - Scotiabank ** Tidewater Inc < TDW.N>: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q3 loss ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on streaming service debut ** UGI Corp UGI.N: down 11.7% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 20 yrs on weak results, 2020 profit outlook USN ** Covetrus Inc CVET.O: up 21.7% BUZZ-Leaps as Q3 sales trump estimates ** CBS Corp CBS.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss ** T2 Biosystems TTOO.O: down 24.4% BUZZ-Delays full Q3 results due to cyber attack, shares fall ** DXC Technology DXC.N: up 14.8% BUZZ-Rises on strategic review of $5 billion worth of assets The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.19%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular