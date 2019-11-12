Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Craft Brew Alliance, Fluent, Solid Biosciences, Rockwell Automation

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to open flat on Tuesday, as investors look forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations. .N.N/P

At 8:52 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 27,664. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were unchanged at 3,087.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.04% at 8,253.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Heico Corp <HEI.N>, up 29.7% ** Kadmon Holdings Inc <KDMN.N>, up 24.4% ** Sea Ltd <SE.N>, up 14.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 42.6% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 18.4% ** Hudbay Minerals <HBM.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Craft Brew Alliance Inc <BREW.O>, up 122.2% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 43.3% ** Vascular Biogenics Ltd <VBLT.O>, up 30.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 70.3% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, down 31.1% ** Durect Corp <DRRX.O>, down 25.7% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 31.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 miss, forecast cut ** Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O: up 122.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Anheuser-Busch buyout BUZZ-Anheuser-Busch InBev's "aloha spirit" lifts brewer

** Tencent Music TME.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on slowest growth in key metric for biggest unit

UPDATE 3-Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 1.6% premarket PG&E to offer $13.5 bln in compensation to wildfire victims - Bloomberg ** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc LONE.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ: Rises on Q3 production, profit

** Huami Corp HMI.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Kemet Corp KEM.N: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on buyout proposal by Taiwan's Yageo ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise quarter

** Advance Auto Parts AAP.N: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ- Falls on gross profit margin miss, dim outlook ** Solid Biosciences SLDB.O: down 70.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after second clinical hold on DMD therapy ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after JP Morgan cuts to 'underweight'

** Rockwell Automation ROK.N: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in almost 10 yrs on strong Q4 ** Ferro Corp FOE.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Ladenburg Thalmann LTS.A: up 23.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on $1.3 bln buyout deal ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat, 2020 home sale projections ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Surpassed most financial targets - JPM ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ- Drops as Guggenheim moves to sidelines after share rally

