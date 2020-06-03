BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Zoom Video, OpGen, Campbell Soup

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.87% at 25,925. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.56% at 3,094.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 9,654. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Knowles Corp <KN.N>, up 17.3% ** Qudian Inc Adr <QD.N>, up 17.0% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Southern Copper corp <SCCO.N>, down 11.5% ** Reinsurance Group of America <RGA.N>, down 10.4% ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Air T Funding Warrants Equity <AIRTW.O>, up 508.7% ** FSD Pharma Inc <HUGE.O>, up 235.2% ** Secoo Holding Ltd <SECO.O>, up 88.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 25.1% ** Cemtrex Equity Warrants Series <CETXW.O>, down 19.6% ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 15.9% ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ- In talks with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line, shares jump ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Zoom's growth trajectory was impressive, but 'what's next?' ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ- Jumps after extending partnership with NY health department ** Reinsurance Group of America RGA.N: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ- Falls on $500 mln stock offering ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Crowdstrike: Set to open at over 9-month high on surprise profit ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.1% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.1% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.4% premarket ** SouthWest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ- U.S. airlines: Cowen sees 20% drop in fleets, pilot workforce after COVID-19 ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ- Gains on raised 2020 outlook, upbeat Q3 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Carnival corp CCL.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. cruise lines fall; Morgan Stanley sees sailing to resume in 2021 ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ- SVB Leerink sees $7 bln sales from COVID-19 drug, upgrades ** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ- SunTrust raises to "buy" on better margins, lower COVID-19 risk ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: down 25.1% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ- gains as Q1 forecast above Wall Street's ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 235.2% premarket BUZZ- Surges on FDA nod to design study for potential COVID-19 treatment

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.