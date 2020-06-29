Companies
NRT

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Tortoise Acquisition, Landcadia

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases. .N

At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 25,079. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 3,015.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.15% at 9,850.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** North European Oil Royalty Trust <NRT.N>, up 27.9% ** LG Display Co Ltd <LPL.N>, up 18.7% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Catchmark Timber Trust Inc <CTT.N>, down 22% ** Delaware Enhanced <DEX.N>, down 12.4% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Landcadia Holdings II Equity Warrants <LCAHW.O>, up 309.7% ** KBL Merger Corp IV Warrant <KBLMW.O>, up 136.3% ** Netfin Acquisition Equity Warrants <NFINW.O>, up 115.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc <ICPT.O>, down 38.1% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 26.3% ** Company name not found <SHIPZ.O>, down 25.2% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 3.5% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.2% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees near-term risk to Facebook shares, low impact on sales ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Keeps up with the Kardashians, stock surges on stake buy in KKW ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N: up 18.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Agility agrees to invest in private offering ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln production prepayment deal with Trafigura ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co gets $4.7 mln funding for COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 38.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve liver disease treatment ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc CJJD.O: down 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower store traffic, delayed results ** Lilis Energy Inc LLEX.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips after filing for bankruptcy ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on faster enrollment for fibromyalgia treatment study ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 36.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on acquisition of online gaming company ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 30.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges as heart inflammation drug meets study goals ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-DB raises PT on starry alliance with Kanye West, shares rise ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 6.0% premarket ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-CS downgrades AMC, CNK on risk of reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRT LPL SHLL CTT DEX CSU LCAHW KBLMW NFINW ICPT CBLI SHIPZ BA FB TWTR SNAP COTY KOS ALT CJJD LLEX TNXP LCA KNSA GPS AMC CNK NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular