BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Tortoise Acquisition, Landcadia

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases. .N

At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 25,079. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 3,015.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.15% at 9,850.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** North European Oil Royalty Trust <NRT.N>, up 27.9% ** LG Display Co Ltd <LPL.N>, up 18.7% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Catchmark Timber Trust Inc <CTT.N>, down 22% ** Delaware Enhanced <DEX.N>, down 12.4% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Landcadia Holdings II Equity Warrants <LCAHW.O>, up 309.7% ** KBL Merger Corp IV Warrant <KBLMW.O>, up 136.3% ** Netfin Acquisition Equity Warrants <NFINW.O>, up 115.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc <ICPT.O>, down 38.1% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 26.3% ** Company name not found <SHIPZ.O>, down 25.2% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 3.5% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.2% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees near-term risk to Facebook shares, low impact on sales ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Keeps up with the Kardashians, stock surges on stake buy in KKW ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N: up 18.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Agility agrees to invest in private offering ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln production prepayment deal with Trafigura ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co gets $4.7 mln funding for COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 38.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve liver disease treatment ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc CJJD.O: down 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower store traffic, delayed results ** Lilis Energy Inc LLEX.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips after filing for bankruptcy ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on faster enrollment for fibromyalgia treatment study ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 36.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on acquisition of online gaming company ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 30.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges as heart inflammation drug meets study goals ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-DB raises PT on starry alliance with Kanye West, shares rise ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 6.0% premarket ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-CS downgrades AMC, CNK on risk of reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

