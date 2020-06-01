Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Tesla, Zoom Video, Zynga

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as investors chose to look past violent protests across the country over racial inequality and focused more on economic data that bolstered views of a quick post-pandemic recovery. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.38% at 25,479.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.47% at 3,058.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.77% at 9,563.184. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 18.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 12.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 10.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, down 7% ** NortonLifelock Inc NLOK.OQ, down 4.3% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, up 45.3% ** Circor International Inc CIR.N, up 34.4% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, up 20% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc EVH.N, down 23.9% ** IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker Etf QGTA.N, down 12.4% ** Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear Etf WEBS.N, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc Ord CETX.O, up 195.7% ** Digital Ally DGLY.O, up 94.6% ** Alied Esport Entertainment Inc AESE.O, up 92.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arca Biopharma Inc ABIO.O, down 25.3% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCCP.O, down 21.6% ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. HARP.O, down 16.8% ** Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA.O: up 11.7% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ- Intellia Therapeutics rises on expanding partnership with Regeneron ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 18.1%

BUZZ- Soars as ex-Chief Executive Harf returns as CEO ** Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ- JPMorgan upgrades on test and measurement equipment demand ** Edison Nation Inc EDNT.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ- Slides after co reports lower Q1 preliminary revenue ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 94.6% ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: 186.1% ** Axon Enterprises Inc AAXN.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Security services stocks surge amid violent U.S. protests ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment: Hulks up on launch of free version of WWE Network ** Celyad SA CYAD.BR: up 11.9%

BUZZ- Celyad SA: Rises after CAR-T therapy shows promise in treating bowel cancer ** HeadHunter Group Plc HHR.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ- Jumps as hiring recovers in Russia ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.7% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ- Rises after owner Musk's SpaceX delivers astronauts to ISS ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ- Analysts give thumbs up to Peak acquisition, shares rise ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Zoom Video zooms past $200 ahead of qtrly report on Tuesday

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.80%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.50%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.50%

