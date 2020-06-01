BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Tesla, Zoom Video, Zynga

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as investors chose to look past violent protests across the country over racial inequality and focused more on economic data that bolstered views of a quick post-pandemic recovery. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.38% at 25,479.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.47% at 3,058.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.77% at 9,563.184. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 18.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 12.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 10.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, down 7% ** NortonLifelock Inc NLOK.OQ, down 4.3% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, up 45.3% ** Circor International Inc CIR.N, up 34.4% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, up 20% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc EVH.N, down 23.9% ** IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker Etf QGTA.N, down 12.4% ** Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear Etf WEBS.N, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc Ord CETX.O, up 195.7% ** Digital Ally DGLY.O, up 94.6% ** Alied Esport Entertainment Inc AESE.O, up 92.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arca Biopharma Inc ABIO.O, down 25.3% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCCP.O, down 21.6% ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. HARP.O, down 16.8% ** Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA.O: up 11.7% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ- Intellia Therapeutics rises on expanding partnership with Regeneron ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 18.1%

BUZZ- Soars as ex-Chief Executive Harf returns as CEO ** Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ- JPMorgan upgrades on test and measurement equipment demand ** Edison Nation Inc EDNT.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ- Slides after co reports lower Q1 preliminary revenue ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 94.6% ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: 186.1% ** Axon Enterprises Inc AAXN.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Security services stocks surge amid violent U.S. protests ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment: Hulks up on launch of free version of WWE Network ** Celyad SA CYAD.BR: up 11.9%

BUZZ- Celyad SA: Rises after CAR-T therapy shows promise in treating bowel cancer ** HeadHunter Group Plc HHR.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ- Jumps as hiring recovers in Russia ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.7% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ- Rises after owner Musk's SpaceX delivers astronauts to ISS ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ- Analysts give thumbs up to Peak acquisition, shares rise ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Zoom Video zooms past $200 ahead of qtrly report on Tuesday

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.80%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.50%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.50%

