BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Microsoft, Pinterest, Boeing

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares capped early gains. .N

At 9:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 26,809.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.50% at 3,001.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.69% at 8,145.234. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 12.4% ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, up 6.3% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 4.3% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp <ABC.N>, down 4% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 3.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 11.9% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 12.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Infosys Ltd <INFY.N>, down 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc <TBLTU.O>, up 125% ** Petmed Express Inc <PETS.O>, up 27.9% ** NF Energy Saving Corp <BIMI.O>, up 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Innophos Holdings Inc <IPHS.O>, down 9.5% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, down 7.7% ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, down 6.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Boeing Co: Falls as brokerages downgrade on new disclosures ** Microsoft Inc MSFT.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Microsoft rises on SAP deal ** Pinterest PINS.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Pinterest: Rises after RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-IBM: Falls as UBS cuts to 'neutral' on rising revenue pressures ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Seattle Genetics surges on positive data from breast cancer drug trial ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 12.4% BUZZ-OPKO Health jumps on trial data of growth hormone deficiency drug ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Coty: Jumps on exploring strategic options for professional beauty unit ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 3.0% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-McKesson, Teva pare losses after report of last minute opioid settlement ** Sophiris Bio Inc SPHS.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Sophiris Bio surges as FDA agrees on trial design for prostate cancer drug ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Brokerages upbeat after rare blood disorder drug approval ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-McDermott International Inc: Rises on securing up to $1.7 bln in funding

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.59%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.13%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.62%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.23%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

