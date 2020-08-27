BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty Inc, Sandridge Permian, ReneSola Ltd, Moxian Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hovered near the 1 million mark, while investors waited to hear from Jerome Powell on the Federal Reserve's approach to lifting the economy out of a pandemic-led recession. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.11% at 28,282. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.19% at 3,473.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.24% at 11,962.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** SandRidge Permian Trust <PER.N>, up 51.1% ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, up 17.7% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 15.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ryerson Holding Corp <RYI>, down 32.2% ** Shft4 Payments Inc <FOUR.K>, down 7.5% ** Williams-Sonoma Inc <WSM>, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moxian Inc <MOXC.O>, up 65.2% ** Greenvision Acquisition Corp <GRNVR.O>, up 62.9% ** Vbi Vaccines Inc <VBIV.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 38.7% ** SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc <SWTX.O>, down 23.8% ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc <COCP.O>, down 23.5% ** Cassiopea SpA SKIN.S: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Rallies on FDA approval for acne treatment ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co raises annual revenue forecast ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to touch record high on U.S. authorization for COVID-19 test ** Tencent Music Entertainment TME.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $800 mln notes offering ** Coty Inc COTY.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results disappoint ** Sandridge Permian Trust PER.N: up 51.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as PEDEVCO shows takeover interest ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA clears expanded access program for its COVID-19 therapy ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after safety panel allows COVID-19 treatment study to continue ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise on profit beat, upbeat demand outlook ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Q2 revenue nearly doubles ** Moxian Inc MOXC.O: up 65.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Btab acquisition ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Europe regulator to start 737 MAX tests in September ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as same-store sales beat expectations ** ViacomCBS VIAC.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'Equal Weight' on DTC potential ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as online boost, cost cuts drive surprise profit ** VBI Vaccines VBIV.O: up 34.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as Raymond James says co might have "best COVID-19 vaccine"

