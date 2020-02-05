BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Ford, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Knowles

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rallied for a third straight day on Wednesday after a clutch of positive data painted a stronger picture of the U.S. economy but the Nasdaq pulled back from record levels as losses in Tesla shares weighed. .N

At 12:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.28% at 29,175.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.94% at 3,328.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.39% at 9,504.488. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13 % ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 10.1 % ** Unum Group UNM.N, up 8.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ford Motor Co F.N, down 9.5 % ** Seagate Tech STX.O, down 7.1 % ** KLA Corp KLAC.O, down 4.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc Ord MYO.N, up 101.2 % ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, up 28.9 % ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 27.4 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 37.4 % ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 19.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 55.2 % ** Wah Fu Education Group WAFU.O, up 41.3 % ** Predictive Oncology POAI.O, up 34.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O, down 30.5 % ** PC Connection Inc CNXN.O, down 21.1 % ** Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO.O, down 15.8 % ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Oasis Petroleum: Jumps on report of co exploring MLP sale ** O-I Glass OI.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-O-I Glass: Jumps on upbeat results, outlook ** Phio Pharma PHIO.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Drops on $1.7 mln direct offering ** Cerner Corp CERN.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Cerner Corp: Hits record high on rise in Q4 profit, revenue ** Montage Resources MR.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Montage Resources: Jumps after co slashes 2020 capex ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as Versace sales power Q3 beat ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-The worst is possibly behind Boeing - Buckingham Research ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 4.1%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.2% ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 5.5% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 6.5% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 6.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Oil stocks jump after coronavirus drug reports ** Peabody Energy BTU.N: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal with top shareholder Elliott ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles after brokerages cut PT on dismal results

** Carlyle Group CG.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Drops after Q4 results disappoint ** Coherus CHRS.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after marketing application for Lucentis biosimilar dropped temporarily ** AbbVie ABBV.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-AbbVie: Rises after arthritis drug succeeds late-stage study ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises after co calls bottom, gives upbeat forecast ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O: up 53.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves new formulation of pancreas disorder drug ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of mid-stage trial results ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat, upbeat outlook ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-KLA Corp slips on coronavirus impact, Stifel cuts PT ** Charter Communications CHTR.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Charter Communications slips on block trade ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Canadian Solar rises on deal to supply modules to Lightsource BP ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls after Baird moves to sidelines ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Moleculin Biotech jumps on plans to seek accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Surges after Nestle raises stake ** NuStar Energy NS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-NuStar Energy: Rises as Q4 profit beats estimates ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Prudential Financial gains on Q4 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 14.0% BUZZ-Tesla: Falls as coronavirus outbreak to delay Model 3 deliveries ** PG&E PCG.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on reports of court approval of bankruptcy deal with creditors ** Humana HUM.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Humana rises as results top estimates for 9th straight quarter ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-BioXcel gains after FDA clears IND application for opioid withdrawal treatment ** New Relic NEWR.N: down 8.5% BUZZ-Eyes 3-month low open after Q3 profit miss, BMO downgrade ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops after pricing upsized $90 mln stock offering ** Merck MRK.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 9.9% BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 11.8% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 37.3% BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 19.3% BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 17.8% BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls as tepid 2020 forecast clouds near-term growth prospects

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 11.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Falls on expected financial impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 6.9% BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.69%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.43%

