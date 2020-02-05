Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Ford, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Knowles

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street rallied for a third straight day on Wednesday after a clutch of positive data painted a stronger picture of the U.S. economy but the Nasdaq pulled back from record levels as losses in Tesla shares weighed.

At 12:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.28% at 29,175.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.94% at 3,328.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.39% at 9,504.488. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13 % ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 10.1 % ** Unum Group UNM.N, up 8.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ford Motor Co F.N, down 9.5 % ** Seagate Tech STX.O, down 7.1 % ** KLA Corp KLAC.O, down 4.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc Ord MYO.N, up 101.2 % ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, up 28.9 % ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 27.4 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 37.4 % ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 19.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 55.2 % ** Wah Fu Education Group WAFU.O, up 41.3 % ** Predictive Oncology POAI.O, up 34.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O, down 30.5 % ** PC Connection Inc CNXN.O, down 21.1 % ** Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO.O, down 15.8 % ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Oasis Petroleum: Jumps on report of co exploring MLP sale ** O-I Glass OI.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-O-I Glass: Jumps on upbeat results, outlook ** Phio Pharma PHIO.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Drops on $1.7 mln direct offering ** Cerner Corp CERN.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Cerner Corp: Hits record high on rise in Q4 profit, revenue ** Montage Resources MR.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Montage Resources: Jumps after co slashes 2020 capex ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as Versace sales power Q3 beat ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-The worst is possibly behind Boeing - Buckingham Research ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 4.1%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.2% ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 5.5% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 6.5% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 6.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Oil stocks jump after coronavirus drug reports ** Peabody Energy BTU.N: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal with top shareholder Elliott ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles after brokerages cut PT on dismal results

** Carlyle Group CG.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Drops after Q4 results disappoint ** Coherus CHRS.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after marketing application for Lucentis biosimilar dropped temporarily ** AbbVie ABBV.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-AbbVie: Rises after arthritis drug succeeds late-stage study ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises after co calls bottom, gives upbeat forecast ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O: up 53.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves new formulation of pancreas disorder drug ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of mid-stage trial results ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat, upbeat outlook ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-KLA Corp slips on coronavirus impact, Stifel cuts PT ** Charter Communications CHTR.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Charter Communications slips on block trade ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Canadian Solar rises on deal to supply modules to Lightsource BP ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls after Baird moves to sidelines ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Moleculin Biotech jumps on plans to seek accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Surges after Nestle raises stake ** NuStar Energy NS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-NuStar Energy: Rises as Q4 profit beats estimates ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Prudential Financial gains on Q4 profit beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 14.0% BUZZ-Tesla: Falls as coronavirus outbreak to delay Model 3 deliveries ** PG&E PCG.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on reports of court approval of bankruptcy deal with creditors ** Humana HUM.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Humana rises as results top estimates for 9th straight quarter ** BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-BioXcel gains after FDA clears IND application for opioid withdrawal treatment ** New Relic NEWR.N: down 8.5% BUZZ-Eyes 3-month low open after Q3 profit miss, BMO downgrade ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops after pricing upsized $90 mln stock offering ** Merck MRK.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 9.9% BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 11.8% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 37.3% BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 19.3% BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 17.8% BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls as tepid 2020 forecast clouds near-term growth prospects

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 11.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Falls on expected financial impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 6.9% BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.69%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.65%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.43%

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

