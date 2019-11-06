BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Diamondback Energy, Aircastle, Plantronics, oil stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday following a Reuters report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December. .N.N/P

At 12:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 27,450.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.15% at 3,070.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.50% at 8,392.76. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 14.1% ** Davita Inc DVA.N, up 11.4% ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 10% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.OQ, down 13.3% ** Sealed Air Corp SEE.N, down 6.9% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 5.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Venator Materials PLC VNTR.N, up 25.6% ** Aircastle Ltd AYR.N, up 16.6% ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 14.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, down 39.2% ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N, down 37.1% ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N, down 34% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O, up 101.6% ** Comscore Inc SCOR.O, up 34.1% ** Boingo Wireless Inc WIFI.O, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O, down 50.5% ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O, down 31.3% ** Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX.O, down 24.7% ** Aircastle Ltd AYR.N: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Aircastle shares soar on $2.4 bln buyout deal ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slide on U.S. crude inventory build, weak euro zone data

** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Street View: "Rumble in jungle rages on for Mallinckrodt" ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beats on pharmacy services unit strength ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: down 31.3%

BUZZ-Supernus shares take a hit from dismal Q3, pipeline setback and delay ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O: up 101.6%

BUZZ-Record high after impressive cancer drug data ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-HP bounces on report of Xerox considering takeover ** Venator Materials PLC VNTR.N: up 25.6%

BUZZ-Soars on smaller quarterly loss USN ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Mylan's proposed merger with Upjohn a "show me" story ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bleak outlook ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N: down 39.2%

BUZZ-Slips after quarterly report, forecast disappoint ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: down 50.5%

BUZZ-Drops after Q3 revenue miss ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Down after missing Q3 estimates ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Medicare Advantage unit fuels Q3 beat, 2019 earnings raise ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Guggenheim cuts to "sell" ahead of earnings report ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Set for one-year high after beat-and-raise quarter ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls on 2019 outlook cut, weak third quarter ** Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc SAUC.O: up 119.1%

BUZZ-Soars on ICV Partners offer for company ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Shines as higher output helps beat profit estimate ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 profit miss ** Perrigo Co Plc PRGO.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Dips after mild forecast raise, in-line Q3 sales ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Walgreens leveraged buyout? Not so fast, analysts say ** Ionis Pharma IONS.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on FY sales forecast raise of $275 mln ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Plunges on disappointing forecast, Q3 miss ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on better same-store sales, shake up at top-level team ** Intelsat SA I.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Intelsat descends on block trade ** GW Pharmaceuticals PLC GWPH.O: down 16.3%

BUZZ-GW Pharma set for worst day in 6 years after sales beat fails to impress ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Uber to go downhill on lockup expiry ** Sesen Bio Inc SESN.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on "positive" meeting with FDA about cancer drug trial ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Surges on 2020 sales forecast, Q3 results beat ** LendingClub Corp LC.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as profit beats on higher fees ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Shines as Q1 profit beats ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc ANIP.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Ani Pharma sinks as co once more cuts 2019 sales forecast on competition ** Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX.O: down 24.7%

BUZZ-Eloxx Pharma slips after postponing trial results for kidney disorder drug ** Taylor Morrison TMHC.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Taylor Morrison drops on $800 mln deal to buy rival William Lyon The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.30%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.14%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.31%

