BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Diamondback Energy, Aircastle, Plantronics, oil stocks

Published

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks were near flat on Wednesday as a report that the U.S.-China deal could be delayed until December increased worries about how long the trade war will go on, while healthcare shares supported the market..N.N/P

At 14:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was unchanged at 27,493.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,075.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.31% at 8,408.677. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 14.7% ** Davita Inc DVA.N, up 12.3% ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 10.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.OQ, down 14.6% ** Sealed Air Corp SEE.N, down 8.5% ** Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Venator Materials PLC VNTR.N, up 28.3% ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N, up 17.6% ** Aircastle Ltd AYR.N, up 16.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N, down 40.1% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, down 39.9% ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N, down 34.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O, up 100.8% ** Comscore Inc SCOR.O, up 29.6% ** Boingo Wireless Inc WIFI.O, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O, down 52% ** Nextcure Inc NXTC.O, down 31.6% ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O, down 31.8% ** Aircastle Ltd AYR.N: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Aircastle shares soar on $2.4 bln buyout deal ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N: down 39.9%

BUZZ-Slips after quarterly report, forecast disappoint ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slide on U.S. crude inventory build, weak euro zone data ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: down 31.8%

BUZZ-Supernus shares take a hit from dismal Q3, pipeline setback and delay ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-HP bounces on report of Xerox considering takeover ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Mylan's proposed merger with Upjohn a "show me" story ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bleak outlook ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: down 52.0%

BUZZ-Drops after Q3 revenue miss ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Down after missing Q3 estimates ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Medicare Advantage unit fuels Q3 beat, 2019 earnings raise ** Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Medical Prop's Trust falls from record highs on stock deal ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Street View: "Rumble in jungle rages on for Mallinckrodt" ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beats on pharmacy services unit strength ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls after Guggenheim cuts to "sell" ahead of earnings report ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Set for one-year high after beat-and-raise quarter ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Falls on 2019 outlook cut, weak third quarter ** Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc SAUC.O: up 119.1%

BUZZ-Soars on ICV Partners offer for company ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Shines as higher output helps beat profit estimate ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 profit miss ** Perrigo Co Plc PRGO.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Dips after mild forecast raise, in-line Q3 sales ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Walgreens leveraged buyout? Not so fast, analysts say ** Ionis Pharma IONS.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Up on FY sales forecast raise of $275 mln ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on disappointing forecast, Q3 miss ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises on better same-store sales, shake up at top-level team ** Intelsat SA I.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Intelsat descends on block trade ** GW Pharmaceuticals PLC GWPH.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-GW Pharma set for worst day in 6 years after sales beat fails to impress ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Uber to go downhill on lockup expiry ** Sesen Bio Inc SESN.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on "positive" meeting with FDA about cancer drug trial ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Surges on 2020 sales forecast, Q3 results beat ** LendingClub Corp LC.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as profit beats on higher fees ** Venator Materials PLC VNTR.N: up 28.3%

BUZZ-Soars on smaller quarterly loss USN ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O: up 100.8%

BUZZ-Record high after impressive cancer drug data ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Shines as Q1 profit beats ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc ANIP.O: down 23.5%

BUZZ-Ani Pharma sinks as co once more cuts 2019 sales forecast on competition ** Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX.O: down 23.8%

BUZZ-Eloxx Pharma slips after postponing trial results for kidney disorder drug ** Taylor Morrison TMHC.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Taylor Morrison drops on $800 mln deal to buy rival William Lyon ** HCI Group Inc HCI.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-HCI Group jumps on better-than-expected profit ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands jumps as co explores possible sale ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N: down 39.9%

BUZZ-Set for its worst day as qrtly results, outlook disappoint ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N: down 34.3%

BUZZ-Vapotherm slumps as "mixed" Q3 results fail to impress ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Pet health insurer Trupanion up after surprise Q3 profit ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 33.2%

BUZZ- Shares slump below $1 on 'going concern' risk ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Paysign jumps on upbeat Q3 profit ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Tiffany turns positive on Reuters report of co seeking higher bid from LVMH The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.70%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.34%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.41%

