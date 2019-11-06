BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Diamondback Energy, Aircastle, HP Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks retreated from record highs on Wednesday, halting a rally that has been fuelled by signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing and a largely upbeat corporate earnings season. .N.N/P

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 27,496.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,075.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.25% at 8,413.998. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 13.5% ** Davita Inc <DVA.N>, up 11.2% ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, up 10.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 11.3% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.O>, down 5.6% ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc <BR.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Venator Materials PLC <VNTR.N>, up 22.5% ** Aircastle Ltd <AYR.N>, up 16.4% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, down 38.5% ** Bluelinx Holding <BXC.N>, down 31.9% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc <CNST.O>, up 151.7% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 34% ** Comscore Inc <SCOR.O>, up 23.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, down 51.2% ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc <SUPN.O>, down 31.2% ** ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc <ANIP.O>, down 18.4% ** Aircastle Ltd AYR.N: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Aircastle shares soar on $2.4 bln buyout deal ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Street View: "Rumble in jungle rages on for Mallinckrodt" ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beats on pharmacy services unit strength ** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: down 31.2%

BUZZ-Supernus shares take a hit from dismal Q3, pipeline setback and delay ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-HP bounces on report of Xerox considering takeover ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 2%

BUZZ-Street View: Mylan's proposed merger with Upjohn a "show me" story ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bleak outlook ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N: down 38.5%

BUZZ-Slips after quarterly report, forecast disappoint ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: down 51.2%

BUZZ-Drops after Q3 revenue miss ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: down 20.9%

BUZZ-Down after missing Q3 estimates ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Medicare Advantage unit fuels Q3 beat, 2019 earnings raise ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Guggenheim cuts to "sell" ahead of earnings report ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Set for one-year high after beat-and-raise quarter ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on beat-and-raise Q3 ** Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc SAUC.O: up 119.1%

BUZZ-Soars on ICV Partners offer for company ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Shines as higher output helps beat profit estimate ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 profit miss ** Perrigo Co Plc PRGO.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Dips after mild forecast raise, in-line Q3 sales ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Walgreens leveraged buyout? Not so fast, analysts say ** Ionis Pharma IONS.O: up 5%

BUZZ-Up on FY sales forecast raise of $275 mln ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on disappointing forecast, Q3 miss ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better same-store sales, shake up at top-level team ** Intelsat SA I.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Intelsat descends on block trade ** GW Pharmaceuticals PLC GWPH.O: down 15.8%

BUZZ-GW Pharma set for worst day in 6 years after sales beat fails to impress ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Uber to go downhill on lockup expiry ** Sesen Bio Inc SESN.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on "positive" meeting with FDA about cancer drug trial ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Tumbles on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.06%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.54%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

