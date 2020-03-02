BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Costco Wholesale, Twitter, Forty Seven, Allied Healthcare

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose sharply on Monday, prompted by bargain hunting and on reassurances by central banks that they stood ready to counter any economic impact from the coronavirus. .N

At 13:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.32% at 25,999.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.95% at 3,011.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.96% at 8,735.616. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ, up 7.8% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, up 7.2% ** Equinix Inc EQIX.OQ, up 6% The top two S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 7.9% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N, down 6.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daxor Corp DXR.N, up 74.8% ** VolitionRx Limited VNRX.N, up 20.9% ** Exterran Corp EXTN.N, up 20% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.N, down 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O, up 64.4% ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O, up 61.6% ** Nucana Plc NCNA.O, up 58.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 39.2% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O, down 24.2% ** NextDecade Corp NEXT.O, down 21.8% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 36.5% BUZZ-Nearly doubles on coronavirus vaccine development update ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 12.6% BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on Q4 revenue and profit beat ** Mobile Mini Inc MINI.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 bln buyout deal ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7.2% BUZZ-Up as Elliott pushes for changes at the social network ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 61.6% BUZZ-Jumps on Gilead's $4.9 bln deal ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Surges on plans to provide coronavirus test kits to U.S. labs

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Thermo Fisher to benefit from expanded U.S. coronavirus testing - analyst ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3% BUZZ-Down as Citi Research downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 2.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners fall as Japanese cruise operator files for bankruptcy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Apple products, services will prove more resilient in uncertain times - Oppenheimer ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-JPM upgrades to 'neutral' on improving FCF estimate ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: up 64.4% BUZZ-Surges after blood cancer drug succeeds late-stage study ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 41.4% BUZZ-Dives on direct stock deal ** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains as Cowen & Co upgrades to 'outperform' ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Down as it flags coronavirus hit to digital ad sales ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Falls as Firefly proposes 2 nominees to board ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 24.2%

BUZZ-Tumbles on plans to raise $150 mln in equity ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.9%

** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 3.5% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 0.8% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 6.4% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall on higher oil prices, coronavirus fears ** GTT Communications GTT.N: down 15.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on weak Q4 results ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Slides as UBS downgrades, halves PT on execution concerns ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades to 'buy' ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.3% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. health insurers down after Supreme Court to hear Obamacare case ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.4% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.7% ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 4.8% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise as coronavirus raises policy easing chances ** Evergy EVRG.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up as co to explore options in deal with Elliott ** Teck Resources TECK.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Virus, investor exhaustion creates buying opportunity ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Shares rise as coronavirus fears worsen ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises as results beat estimates

** Ingevity Corp NGVT.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on new share buyback program ** Prevail Therapeutics PRVL.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Gains after FDA clears dementia treatment for clinical trial ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 2.1% ** CME Group Inc CME.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Volume surge attracts interest in exchanges ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut spending ** AnaptysBio Inc ANAB.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.21%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.57%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.92%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.15%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 3.67%

