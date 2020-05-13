BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cornerstone Building, Aerpio Pharma, J.C. Penney

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, while he also dismissed speculation over negative interest rates. .N

At 11:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.93% at 23,543.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.41% at 2,858.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 8,995.922. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** BlackRock Inc <BLK.N>, up 4.5% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, up 3.9% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.O>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 12.4% ** SL Green Realty Corp <SLG.N>, down 10.5% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SIFCO Industries Inc <SIF.N>, up 98.4% ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, up 38.6% ** PGT Innovations Inc <PGTI.N>, up 18.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 8X8 Inc <EGHT.N>, down 20.9% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, down 19.1% ** Container Store Group Inc <TCS.N>, down 17.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Esports Entertainment Group Inc <GMBL.O>, up 50.5% ** Aviat Networks Inc <AVNW.O>, up 32.6% ** Progyny Inc <PGNY.O>, up 30.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Varex Imaging Corp <VREX.O>, down 29.7% ** Infinera Corp <INFN.O>, down 21.2% ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRRP.O>, down 18.9% ** Aviat Networks Inc AVNW.O: up 32.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 results ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 0.2% ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Baird raises PT on COVID-19 testing capacity ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises after scrapping Japan casino project plans ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCC.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on lower Q1 loss than feared ** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Gains as U.S. FDA accepts new drug application for obesity disorder treatment ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on VR app order to enhance 'stay-at-home' retail experience ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR.N: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger quarterly loss due to COVID-19 crisis ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 3.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track drop in yields as Fed chief warns of prolonged recession ** Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc ARCO.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Slides on bigger-than-expected loss

** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O: up 29.1% BUZZ-Doubles on $15 mln payment under amended licensing deal ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ- Berenberg cuts PT, says leverage management key for next few years ** Natera Inc NTRA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-IP dispute settlement will prove positive - Cowen ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: up 19.2% BUZZ-Rallies even as potential bankruptcy looms ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 3.8% BUZZ- Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on strong demand of essentials, online pharmacy ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Slips as cancer therapy application fails to pass FDA scrutiny ** Veru Inc VERU.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q2 loss, FDA nod for phase-2 COVID-19 drug trial ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Steadies as top investor PNC cashes out ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Slips after pricing downsized capital raise ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Slips on wider Q1 loss, sees COVID-19 impact in Q2 ** Allegiant Travel Co ALGT.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Jumps on $375 mln cash-saving plan

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.98%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.10%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.78%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.89%

