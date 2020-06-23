BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CorEnergy Infrastructure, Workhorse Group, Broadway Financial

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.92% at 26,265.41. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.89% at 3,145.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.29% at 10,186.643. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 10.8% ** Sysco Corp SYY.N, up 7.7% ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group AAL.OQ, down 7.3% ** United Airlines Holding UAL.OQ, down 4.4% ** Micron Tech MU.OQ, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N, up 58.3% ** Caledonia Mining Corporation CMCL.N, up 25.7% ** Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG.N, up 19.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Shared Hospital Services AMS.N, down 16% ** Spirit Aerosystems Holding SPR.N, down 14.2% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP.N, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neuronetics Inc STIM.O, up 51.4% ** Translate Bio Inc TBIO.O, up 39.8% ** Fuwei Films Holding FFHL.O, up 35.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kirklands Inc KIRK.O, down 28.5% ** 9F Inc JFU.O, down 18.4% ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O, down 17% ** Recon Tech RCON.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up on MoU with Chinese water purification firm ** W&T Offshore WTI.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit beats on higher production ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees significant recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise iPhone shipment estimates, PT ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 39.8%

BUZZ-Eyes record open on vaccine expansion deal with Sanofi ** Fuwei Films FFHL.O: up 35.4%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to Q1 profit ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Berenberg downgrades on Boeing's lower demand outlook ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks Pfizer, Merck, Lilly among likely buyers ** Barnwell Industries Inc BRN.A: up 96.3%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly loss narrows ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down after Starbucks picks Impossible Foods for summer menu ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Descends after $2 bln haul from upsized stock, convertible deals ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-BMO Capital expects Q4 to mark cyclical bottom for FedEx; raises PT ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Rises on $71 mln U.S. DoD grant for COVID-19 vaccine device ** China Automotive Systems CAAS.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat ** Floor & Decor FND.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Berenberg initiates with 'buy', cites co as compelling investment ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Falls as coffee chain gets another de-listing notice ** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for endometriosis treatment ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as set to join S&P MidCap 400 ** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: down 40.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on stopping lead cancer drug development ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT as lockdown couch potatoes push viewership ** Broadway Financial BYFC.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Key investor dissolves stake ** Air Products & Chemicals APD.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Margins, growth to drive PT higher ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on two power purchase deals in Brazil ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of up to $250 mln mixed-shelf offering ** Palatin Technologies PTN.A: up 21.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as drugmaker says developing potential COVID-19 treatment ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Gallops to over 3-yr high as its delivery vans clear safety tests ** CorEnergy Infrastructure CORR.N: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on prelim. Q1 loss, flags charge in Q2

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.92%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.00%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.93%

