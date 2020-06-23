US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CorEnergy Infrastructure, Workhorse Group, Broadway Financial

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.92% at 26,265.41. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.89% at 3,145.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.29% at 10,186.643. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 10.8% ** Sysco Corp SYY.N, up 7.7% ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group AAL.OQ, down 7.3% ** United Airlines Holding UAL.OQ, down 4.4% ** Micron Tech MU.OQ, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N, up 58.3% ** Caledonia Mining Corporation CMCL.N, up 25.7% ** Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG.N, up 19.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Shared Hospital Services AMS.N, down 16% ** Spirit Aerosystems Holding SPR.N, down 14.2% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP.N, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neuronetics Inc STIM.O, up 51.4% ** Translate Bio Inc TBIO.O, up 39.8% ** Fuwei Films Holding FFHL.O, up 35.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kirklands Inc KIRK.O, down 28.5% ** 9F Inc JFU.O, down 18.4% ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O, down 17% ** Recon Tech RCON.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up on MoU with Chinese water purification firm ** W&T Offshore WTI.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit beats on higher production ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees significant recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise iPhone shipment estimates, PT ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 39.8%

BUZZ-Eyes record open on vaccine expansion deal with Sanofi ** Fuwei Films FFHL.O: up 35.4%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to Q1 profit ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Berenberg downgrades on Boeing's lower demand outlook ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks Pfizer, Merck, Lilly among likely buyers ** Barnwell Industries Inc BRN.A: up 96.3%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly loss narrows ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down after Starbucks picks Impossible Foods for summer menu ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Descends after $2 bln haul from upsized stock, convertible deals ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-BMO Capital expects Q4 to mark cyclical bottom for FedEx; raises PT ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Rises on $71 mln U.S. DoD grant for COVID-19 vaccine device ** China Automotive Systems CAAS.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat ** Floor & Decor FND.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Berenberg initiates with 'buy', cites co as compelling investment ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Falls as coffee chain gets another de-listing notice ** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for endometriosis treatment ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as set to join S&P MidCap 400 ** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: down 40.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on stopping lead cancer drug development ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT as lockdown couch potatoes push viewership ** Broadway Financial BYFC.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Key investor dissolves stake ** Air Products & Chemicals APD.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Margins, growth to drive PT higher ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on two power purchase deals in Brazil ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of up to $250 mln mixed-shelf offering ** Palatin Technologies PTN.A: up 21.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as drugmaker says developing potential COVID-19 treatment ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Gallops to over 3-yr high as its delivery vans clear safety tests ** CorEnergy Infrastructure CORR.N: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on prelim. Q1 loss, flags charge in Q2

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.92%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.00%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.93%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC MHK SYY FCX AAL UAL MU XRF CMCL DLNG AMS SPR ARMP STIM TBIO FFHL KIRK JFU LK RCON WTI ON AAPL IMMU BRN BYND FDX INO CAAS FND MYOV GO SNSS WWE BYFC APD CSIQ IDEX PTN WKHS CORR MGEN

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular