BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Copper stocks, Dropbox, Boeing, Netflix, Tesla, Home Depot

The Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and Home Depot on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq held on to gains as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's December policy statement for clues on the strength of the domestic economy. .N

At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 27,845.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,136.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 8,634.129. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, up 4.5% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 3.8% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.8% ** General Mills Inc <GIS.N>, down 3.2% ** Jack Henry & Associates Inc <JKHY.O>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, up 111.8% ** Ranpak Holdings Corp <PACK.N>, up 13.1% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 12.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 26.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 18.2% ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** XP Inc <XP.O>, up 21.1% ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, up 20.4% ** Centogene BV <CNTG.O>, up 20% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC <ITRM.O>, down 34.8% ** The Children's Place Inc <PLCE.O>, down 22.3% ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, down 16.3% ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Shares plumbing record lows after chief customer officer resigns ** Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.N: up 6.3% ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: up 1.6% ** Teck Resources TECK.N: up 2.7% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Copper stocks rise after metal hits its highest since July ** Boeing BA.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Boeing slips as FAA chief says 737 MAX to not resume flying before 2019 end ** Apple AAPL.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up as Evercore signals return to growth in 2020 on iPhone 11, AirPod demand ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Piper Jaffray sees ~31% y/y rise in international subscribers in Q4 ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Drops as holiday qtr forecast disappoints ** Mednax Inc MD.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Mednax board welcomes Starboard investment; shares rise ** Columbus McKinnon Corp CMCO.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in nine years on CEO exit ** Potbelly Corp PBPB.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Sags as CFO leaves for Planet Fitness, Piper Jaffray hits pause ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls after lower Q4 forecast for key revenue metric ** Xeris Pharma XERS.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as experimental drug data signals a "meaningful" revenue contributor ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Photronics jumps on upbeat Q1 outlook ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Rocket Pharma prices upsized stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Tesla Inc to hike China prices for imported Model 3s from January: Sources ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages expect sales to rebound when new consoles launch in late 2020 ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 34.8%

BUZZ-Slumps after abdominal infection drug misses trial goal ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 65.7%

BUZZ-Set for all-time low as heart drug fails to impress FDA experts ** CryoLife CRY.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-CryoLife set to reap benefits from new products; Needham raises to "buy" ** Home Depot HD.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Down after co's 2020 sales target falls below Street estimates ** Global Medical REIT GMRE.N: down 8%

BUZZ-Global Medical REIT drops on stock offering ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Slips on share offering ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Speedy review for Dermira eczema drug could help win market share - analyst ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Harmony Gold resumes shifts at S.Africa's underground mines, shares rise ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 32.5%

BUZZ-SG Blocks on track for worst day ever after pricing of stock offering ** Iterum Therapeutics ITRM.O: down 34.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Future of Iterum Therapeutics' antibiotic hinges on upcoming trials ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: down 14%

BUZZ-Down as top holder cuts stake ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Plunges on 2019 forecast cut ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 26.2%

BUZZ-Drops on big Q1 profit miss ** 360 Finance Inc QFIN.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Rises on management's plan to increase its stake in company

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.14%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.41%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.34%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.14%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

