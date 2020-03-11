BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Continental Resources, DXC Technology, Nike, Pinduoduo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were down 2% on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, with investors growing frustrated about the lack of details on fiscal stimulus floated by President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 7:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.32% at 24,273. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.53% at 2,793.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.31% at 8,139.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, up 19.9% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 16.3% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 15.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Continental Resources Inc <CLR.N>, down 15.8% ** Bonanza Creek Energy Inc <BCEI.N>, down 15.6% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 14% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 310.9% ** Otonomy Inc <OTIC.O>, up 38.5% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, up 33.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sophiris Bio Inc <SPHS.O>, down 47.4% ** Bank7 Corp <BSVN.O>, down 15.9% ** Digirad Corp <DRAD.O>, down 14.9% ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $5 bln healthcare unit deal with Veritas Capital ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co to seek shareholder support for reverse stock split ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after rivals evaluate coronavirus hit on China sales ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Chinese e-commerce retailer Pinduoduo Inc falls after Q4 revenue miss ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Schnucks deal points to pharmacy sector consolidation - Evercore ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after pricing upsized stock offering ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO.O: up 33.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on research alliance with Medigene

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

