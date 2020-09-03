BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conn's Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Designer Brands, Duluth Holdings Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Thursday, heading for their worst day since June as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. .N

At 13:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.60% at 28,342.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.34% at 3,461.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 4.66% at 11,495.102. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 6.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 5.7% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, down 9% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, down 8.7% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 69.6% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, up 30.7% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 25.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N, down 32.2% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, down 27.8% ** Ciena Corp <CIEN.N>, down 24.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, up 19.3% ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 19.4% ** Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc <TCON.O>, up 20.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, down 73.1% ** Patriot National Bancorp Inc <PNBK.O>, down 17.4% ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 16.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 3.4% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 2%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners decline as the dollar climbs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Set for third straight session of losses ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Rises on adding influenza results to COVID-19 test ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Well-placed for M&A on return from bankruptcy, says KeyBanc ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 73.1%

BUZZ-Akebia plunges as lead anemia drug misses safety goal in late-stage trial ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 26.2% ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N: down 32.2%

BUZZ-Cloud firms PagerDuty, Zuora tumble as outlooks disappoint ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises as New England Journal of Medicine publishes early-stage COVID-19 vaccine data ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Strong results, recovery trigger slew of PT raises ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp KCAC.N: up 69.5%

BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Bill Gates-backed QuantamScape public ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Sees weak sales in 2H as restaurants reopen ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on launching test to detect COVID-19 antibodies ** Barnes & Noble Education BNED.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls as campus store closures hit results ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to restart two cruise lines ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Stock takes some sheen off, down 3% ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: down 24.2%

BUZZ-Plunges after co warns of COVID-19 hit to revenue ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Wells Fargo moves to sidelines on valuation ** Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls as court upholds ruling to allow generic cos to sell heart drug ** CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc CNSP.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on achieving milestones for lead tumor treatment ** Designer Brands DBI.N: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on worse-than-expected Q2 results ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N: down 5.0% ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Copper miners track fall in metal's prices on profit taking, mine output ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 net loss widens ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 revenue miss, same store sales decline ** Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises as apparel retailer sees sales rebound ** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Falls as cost savings benefits to moderate ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 7.6% ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 8.2%

CORRECTED-BUZZ-Stay-at-home stocks drop as tech rally stumbles

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.57%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.12%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.19%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.74%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 5.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.21%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.42%

