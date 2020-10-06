BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conformis, Oragenics, Himax Technologies, Gamida Cell, Leaf Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow rose on Tuesday after the indexes touched their highest levels in more than two weeks, while investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.50% at 28,134. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.17% at 3,398.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.20% at 11,445.75. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, up 25.4% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N, up 18.5% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Drilling PACD.N, down 13.4% ** Now Inc DNOW.N, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, up 83.4% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 35.6% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC.O, up 26.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O, down 36.5% ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, down 26.4% ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA.O, down 20.9% ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 26.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as cancer therapy fails to meet main goal ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Naked Brand Group: Up on dispute settlement with lenders ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares rise after EU launches rolling review of COVID-19 vaccine ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $20 mln share buyback program ** GlycoMimetics Inc GLYC.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on rare pediatric disease tag for blood disorder drug ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as prelim Q3 revenue above Street estimate ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N: up 25.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on higher Q3 rev outlook, CEO change ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on report Apple stops selling rival audio products ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on multi-product follow-on order ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA.O: down 20.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on delay in U.S. application submission for cancer treatment ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains as bone marrow transplant therapy meets study goals ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on adoption of tech to study children with COVID-19 ** Chromadex Corp CDXC.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after co's supplement reduces recovery time in COVID-19 patients ** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPH.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Amphastar Pharma: Gains on FDA nod for atropine sulfate injection ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.5% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.6% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.7% premarket ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Big Tech shares slip as U.S. antitrust report hints at break-up ** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse upgrades to 'outperform' USN ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.A: up 31.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on meeting listing standards, stake raise by majority owner ** Oragenics Inc OGEN.A: up 26.6% premarket BUZZ-FDA 'agrees' with company's COVID-19 vaccine development approach USN ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Up as Craig-Hallum raises PT on upbeat Q3 preliminary results ** Conformis Inc CFMS.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat preliminary Q3 rev ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on plans to raise 2020 revenue forecast ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Corbus Pharma falls as cystic fibrosis drug fails to meet main goal in trial

