BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Comstock, Immunic, Verona Pharma

Wall Street's main indexes were set to extend declines on Thursday, following two prior sessions of losses, as investors worried the current economic downturn might be here for longer than initially presumed..N

At 9:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.20% at 22,887. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.90% at 2,787.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.71% at 8,928.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 16.7% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, up 12.6% ** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc <SOI.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Intelsat SA <I.N>, down 35.7% ** Comstock Resources Inc <CRK.N>, down 32% ** Lear Corp <LEA.N>, down 27.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forum Merger II Equity Warrants <FMCIW.O>, up 259.6% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 141.9% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 72.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cytomx Therapeutics Inc <CTMX.O>, down 24.9% ** Remark Holdings Inc <MARK.O>, down 20.7% ** Macrogenics Inc <MGNX.O>, down 20.5% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-BofA turns bearish on difficult recovery after pandemic ** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer downgrades; says risk-reward less compelling now ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-CS sees strong sales on rise in home cooking, upgrades

** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after posting higher sales; Jefferies says long-term picture favorable ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Red carpet treatment lies ahead for Cisco ** Comstock Resources Inc CRK.N: down 32% premarket BUZZ-Slides as shale producer prices share offering at deep discountUSN ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC expects co to weather virus-led fuel demand destruction ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O: up 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on German approval for mid-stage trial of COVID-19 treatment ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on promising data from brain cancer study ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Well-positioned to gain from work-from-home trend - Evercore ** Ping Identity Holdings Corp PING.N: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top investor Vista Equity begins to cut stake ** Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU.O: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q1 profit, revenue beat on COVID-19 led market volatility ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on up to $23 mln share offering agreement ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on FDA go-ahead for late-stage lung disease drug study

