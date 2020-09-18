BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Compass Pathways Plc, Unity Software Inc, SpringWorks Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day. .N

At 14:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.08% at 27,601.36, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.37% at 3,311.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.67% at 10,727.702. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv PLC <APTV.N>, up 5.4% ** Fleetcor Technologies Inc <FLT.N>, up 2.6% ** AES Corp <AES.N>, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.7% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 5.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Unity Software Inc U.N, up 31% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 27.7% ** Renren Inc <RENN.K>, up 20.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vince Holding Corp <VNCE.N>, down 11.6% ** Cantel Medical Corp <CMD.N>, down 9.2% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Compass Pathways PLC <CMPS.O>, up 42.1% ** Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.O>, up 35.5% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 34.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biovie Inc <BIVI.O>, down 20% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 14.8% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, down 13.7% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 13.0%

BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 18.1%

BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Citi downgrades on 'appropriate' market credit for co's cancer therapy ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO resigns to join CenterPoint Energy ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Slips as U.S. may ban downloading TikTok app ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast ** IsoRay Inc ISR.N: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q4 loss ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades on 'sluggish' fundamentals, shares fall ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages upgrade to 'buy' following bankruptcy report ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Trump says to block TikTok, WeChat apps ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 2.8% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Oppenheimer downgrades Home Depot, Lowe's on near-term risks ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 6.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-U.S. travel, leisure stocks fall on speculation over UK lockdown ** Aptiv PLC APTV.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as MS hikes price target to top of Street ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains on deal to buy BlueLA Carsharing ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as MS upgrades on stronger business model after recent spin-off ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Surges as B. Riley FBR starts coverage with 'buy' ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 3.2% ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Roku, Comcast down amid Peacock streaming scuffle ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore raises PT, sees margin boost ** SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc SWTX.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Hits three-month high on tumor therapy research agreement ** Unity Software Inc U.N: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Jumps 44% in NYSE debut ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Says recovery trend extends to Q3; shares jump ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Brokerage initiates with 'buy' on market share opportunity ** Compass Pathways Plc CMPS.O: up 42.1%

BUZZ-Jumps 37.64% in Nasdaq debut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.18%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.70%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.67%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.85%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.48%

