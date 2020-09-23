BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Comcast, Johnson & Johnson, Stich Fix, American Express

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report..N

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 27,323. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 3,307.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.01% at 11,150.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Nike Inc <NKE.N>, up 12.1% ** Hilltop Holdings Inc <HTH.N>, up 11.3% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Legacy Acquisition Corp <LGC.N>, down 23.3% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 16.7% ** Precision Drilling Corp <PDS.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 207.4% ** Trident Acquisitions Corp <TDAC.O>, up 50.2% ** Gores Holdings IV Inc <GHIV.O>, up 43.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** AC Immune SA <ACIU.O>, down 42.8% ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 28.6% ** Rockwell Medical Inc <RMTI.O>, down 22% ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-CS raises PT on hopes of economic rebound

** Johnson & Johnson: JNJ.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on starting final-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy"

** National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips on share offering

** Stich Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on bigger Q4 loss

** Yandex NV YNDX.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on talks to buy TCS Group's online bank Tinkoff

** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on FDA designation for faster review of ARDS therapy

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q2 earnings beat, robust outlook

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat results, dividend raise

** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on tie-up for COVID-19 treatment study

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on commencement of late-stage gout treatment studies

** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on report of BofA downgrade

** AC Immune SA: ACIU.O: down 42.8% premarket BUZZ-Down as Alzheimer's disease therapy trial fails to meet efficacy goal

** ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-JPMorgan raises PT on potential streaming opportunity

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Craig-Hallum sees 70% upside on unit separation

** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rebounds after Amazon denies partnership with Echelon on fitness bike

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of co exploring sale of food safety unit

** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on securing additional 71 ovarian cancer cell lines

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Much-promised 'Battery Day' fails to impress

** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Sprinting faster than ever

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: up 24.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co to not proceed with proposed stock offering L3N2GK2LY

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 16.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on grim quarterly outlookL3N2GK2LH

** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on growth prospects L3N2GK2M5

** Wave Life Sciences WVE.O: down 28.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on equity offering

** Nanovibronix Inc NAOV.O: down 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $1.5 mln bought deal offering

** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 22.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

** Gores Holdings IV Inc GHIV.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal to take United Wholesale public

