BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Comcast Corp, Intel Corp, Twitter Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intel's shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 26,487. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.22% at 3,220.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.62% at 10,483.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM.K, up 14.2% ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.K, up 11.9% ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N, up 11.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 8% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.K, down 7.9% ** DCP Midstream LP DCP.N, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, up 53.4% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O, up 29.8% ** Theratechnologies Inc THTX.O, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O, down 20.5% ** Monaker Group Inc MKGI.O, down 17% ** Intel Corp INTC.O, down 13% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Intel's chip delay disappointing, but could be a blessing ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Drug stocks in focus ahead of Trump plan to lower drug prices ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.