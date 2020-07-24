BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Comcast Corp, Intel Corp, Twitter Inc

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intel's shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 26,487. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.22% at 3,220.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.62% at 10,483.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ChannelAdvisor Corp ECOM.K, up 14.2% ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.K, up 11.9% ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N, up 11.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 8% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.K, down 7.9% ** DCP Midstream LP DCP.N, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, up 53.4% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O, up 29.8% ** Theratechnologies Inc THTX.O, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O, down 20.5% ** Monaker Group Inc MKGI.O, down 17% ** Intel Corp INTC.O, down 13% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Intel's chip delay disappointing, but could be a blessing ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Drug stocks in focus ahead of Trump plan to lower drug prices ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness

