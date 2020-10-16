BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coffee Holding, Boeing, Hertz, Pfizer

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. .N

At 10:15 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 28,713.12. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 3,503.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 11,791.371. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Laboratory Corp <LH.N>, up 4.3% ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, up 3.8% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Citizens Financial Group <CFG.N>, down 6.5% ** Schlumberger Ltd <SLB.N>, down 5.7% ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.OQ>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N>, up 22.5% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 20.8% ** Badger Meter Inc <BMI.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ntn Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 10.2% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, down 9.7% ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 163.2% ** SG Block Inc <SGBX.O>, up 42.1% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 33.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Calyxt Inc <CLXT.O>, down 20.4% ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 18.2% ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc <TACO.O>, down 16.7% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.6% BUZZ- Dips as WHO study raises doubts on remdesivir's benefits against COVID-19 ** Yandex N.V YNDX.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Russia's Yandex terminates Tinkoff buyout talks, shares down ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O: up 14.9% BUZZ- Rises on strong half-year revenue ** Snap SNAP.N: up 0.1% BUZZ- Set to extend gains for 4th day after analysts hike PT ahead of results ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 1.2% BUZZ- Rises on positive data from heart drug study ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 2.8% BUZZ- Gains as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy' ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.4% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Pfizer seeks U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in November, shares rise ** Schlumberger SLB.N: down 5.7% BUZZ- Down after Q3 revenue plunges on demand hit ** CIT Group CIT.N: up 22.5% BUZZ- Rises on First Citizens buyout deal ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O: up 15.7% BUZZ- Rises after EU panel endorses co's gene therapy ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 42.1% BUZZ- Jumps on deal with Blink Charging ** Hertz HTZ.N: up 92.2% BUZZ- Rips higher on $1.65 bln DIP funding ** Calyxt Inc CLXT.O: down 20.4% BUZZ- Drops on deep-discounted direct stock deal ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Lazydays Holdings rebounds after co scraps equity offering ** Boeing BA.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Boeing takes flight as 737 MAX nears European safety approval ** Navistar NAV.N: up 20.8%

BUZZ- Soars on report of nearing deal with Volkswagen's Traton ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ- Down on Q3 profit miss ** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ- Up on launch of next generation pain management device ** Coffee Holding Co JVA.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ- Jumps as co to launch CBD-infused coffee

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.81%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.95%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.34%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.87%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.35%

