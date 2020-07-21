US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coca-Cola Co, Lockheed Martin, Acadia Pharma

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola and on hopes of domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.89% at 26,919.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.58% at 3,270.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 10,789.351. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N, up 6.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, up 6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.OQ, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ, down 2.4% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.OQ, down 2.3% ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N, up 12% ** Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USAS.N, up 11.7% ** Guess Inc GES.N, up 11.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 14.9% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd RYCE.K, down 10.3% ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Midatech Pharma MTP.O, up 145.3% ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, up 80.1% ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O, up 51.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O, down 16.2% ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O, down 15.8% ** Biofrontera AG BFRA.O, down 14.6% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Shares rise after $9.2 bln deal with Adevinta ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Digital transformation to lead the way for IBM ** Signature Bank SBNY.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Signature Bank set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's cost control, digitalization likely to support margins ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 29.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising FY profit forecast on strong demand ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O: up 24.2%

BUZZ-Surges as diabetes drug meets main goals in late-stage trials ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after lifting 2020 profit forecast ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Down after antipsychotic drug fails depression study ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, recovering demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as investors look past CEO exit to upbeat Q4 comments ** Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Climbs above IPO price amid wave of bullish initiations ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Rises as potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in lab test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.93%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.87%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC DVN HAL FANG TSCO REGN NOW EXK USAS GES AHT RYCE EBS MTP IMRN NBEV ACAD CTSO BFRA EBAY CVX NVAX IBM SBNY OMI LXRX LMT KO TPR ACI MBRX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular