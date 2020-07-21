BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coca-Cola Co, Lockheed Martin, Acadia Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola and on hopes of domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.89% at 26,919.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.58% at 3,270.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 10,789.351. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N, up 6.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, up 6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.OQ, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ, down 2.4% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.OQ, down 2.3% ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N, up 12% ** Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USAS.N, up 11.7% ** Guess Inc GES.N, up 11.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 14.9% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd RYCE.K, down 10.3% ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Midatech Pharma MTP.O, up 145.3% ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, up 80.1% ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O, up 51.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O, down 16.2% ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O, down 15.8% ** Biofrontera AG BFRA.O, down 14.6% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Shares rise after $9.2 bln deal with Adevinta ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Digital transformation to lead the way for IBM ** Signature Bank SBNY.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Signature Bank set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's cost control, digitalization likely to support margins ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 29.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising FY profit forecast on strong demand ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O: up 24.2%

BUZZ-Surges as diabetes drug meets main goals in late-stage trials ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after lifting 2020 profit forecast ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Down after antipsychotic drug fails depression study ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, recovering demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as investors look past CEO exit to upbeat Q4 comments ** Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Climbs above IPO price amid wave of bullish initiations ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Rises as potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in lab test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.93%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.87%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

