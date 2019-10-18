BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coca-Cola, AmEx, Caterpillar, Schlumberger

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, as better-than-expected earnings reports were overshadowed by fresh jitters about the global economy after economic data from China revealed growth slowed to its weakest pace in almost 30 years. .N

At 7:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 27,014. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.07% at 3,000, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.01% at 7,953.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 12.9% ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N, up 7.8% ** Seadril Ltd SDRL.N, up 5.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, down 31% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N, down 15.7% ** Pzena Investment Management Inc PZN.N, down 13.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Attis Industries Inc ATIS.O, up 71.4% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp GLAC.O, up 46.8% ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, down 6.1% ** Rekor Systems Inc REKR.O, down 6.1% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, down 4.6% ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as proposed UAW deal to end strike includes closing 3 plants ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 2.0% premarket AmEx profit beats estimates on higher consumer spending ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Tradeweb Markets Inc TW.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Tradeweb dips after pricing upsized secondary offering ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Schlumberger NV: Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Caterpillar slips as Morgan Stanley downgrades, cuts PT

