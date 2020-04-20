BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Co-Diagnostics, Xeris Pharma, Cyclacel Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones headed lower on Monday following a strong two-week rally as oil prices crashed and investors grew cautious at the start of a week that is likely to bring more dismal quarterly earnings reports and economic data..N

At 17:55 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.92% at 24,020.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 2,865.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.30% at 8,676.165. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 14.7% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 6.6% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 7.5% ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 6.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, up 36.5% ** Pacer Developed Markets International Cash CWS <ICOW.N>, up 23.2% ** Montage Resources Corp <MR.N>, up 23% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 22.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares <LABD.N>, down 16.5% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Benitec Biopharma Limited <BNTC.O>, up 107.4% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, up 103.8% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 32.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vericity Inc <VERY.O>, down 19.5% ** Akazoo SA <SONG.O>, down 19% ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 17.9% ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Aytu: Rises on gaining exclusive license to potential COVID-19 treatment ** Redhill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Redhill Biopharma: Rises on agreement with NIAID to test cancer drug for COVID-19 ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Atossa Therapeutics up as co seeks FDA nod to begin COVID-19 study ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Gilead: Brokerages downgrade on uncertainty over commercial value of COVID-19 drug ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Seattle Genetics' breast cancer therapy approval brings some cheer ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Campbell Soup: Rises on strong retail demand ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Incyte: Touches fresh 2-yr high after FDA approval of cancer therapy ** ViaSat Inc VSAT.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-ViaSat Inc: Rises as brokerage upgrades on higher residential internet demand ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-2U drops ahead of $300 mln convertible debt deal ** Masimo Corp MASI.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Masimo Corp: Needham downgrades on likely slow 2H20 growth ** Avalon GloboCare Corp AVCO.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Avalon GloboCare: Rises as therapy shows promise in combating cytokine storm - Reuters News ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Shake Shack beefs up capital, gives back government loan; shares dip ** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 23.5%

BUZZ-Exelixis jumps as cancer drug combo shows promise in study ** AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.O: down 0.5% ** Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.N: down 1.8% ** Apollo CRE Finance ARI.N: down 4.9% ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT.N: down 3.1% ** Ladder Capital Corp LADR.N: down 3.4% ** Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD.N: down 3.9% ** TPG RE Finance Trust Inc TRTX.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. mortgage REITs: DB cuts PT citing "stressed scenarios" ** INmune Bio Inc INMB.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-INmune Bio Inc: Rises on plans to begin COVID-19 trial ** Mustang Bio Inc MBIO.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Mustang Bio: Rises after EMA's favorable classification of "bubble boy" therapy ** Meredith Corp MDP.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Meredith Corp: Falls on withdrawing 2020 outlook as ad sales get hit ** Lennox International LII.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Lennox International: Falls on weak Q1, warns of 20% hit from coronavirus ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Ducommun: Jumps as Q1 revenue forecast higher than Wall Street estimates ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Alexion rises on study to test blood disorder drug for COVID-19 ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Clorox: Up as Deutsche Bank expects strong Q3 helped by coronavirus ** Peloton Interative Inc PTON.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Peloton skids as BMO slaps with first "sell" rating since IPO ** Terex Corp TEX.N: down 4.2% ** Manitowoc Company Inc MTW.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-GS removes Terex and Manitowoc from "buy list", downgrades to "neutral" ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Anixa Biosciences: Rises on partnership for potential treatment of COVID-19 ** Cyclacel Pharmaceutical Inc CYCC.O: up 103.8% BUZZ-Cyclacel: Jumps on deal to study drugs to treat COVID-19 patients ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Benchmark sees Boeing cut 787 production by 30%; lowers PT ** Eros International EROS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Eros International: Soars after deal to merge with STX Entertainment ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: down 0.8% ** ICON Plc ICLR.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Baird downgrades two contract research organizations on COVID-19 impact ** Xeris Pharmaceutical Inc XERS.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Xeris Pharma: Rises on positive results from seizure medication study ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-United Airlines drops on estimated quarterly loss, dour outlook ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Disney: Falls as brokerages move to sidelines citing hit to theme parks ** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Cheesecake Factory: Rises on $200 mln investment from Roark Capital ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.8% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 0.4% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 3.4% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 1.5% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 6.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: flat ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 0.1% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as concerns over rising crude storage weigh on prices BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's dividend cut the first step on road to recovery BUZZ-Halliburton: Falls on $1.1 bln impairment charges ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-AbbVie Inc: RBC expects rebound in 2021, upgrades to "outperform" ** Facebook Inc FB.O: flat BUZZ-Facebook: Credit Suisse cuts PT as coronavirus impacts ad revenue ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Biogen Inc: Alzheimer's drug in focus ahead of Q1, not earnings ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Abbott, Roche to benefit from surging demand for COVID-19 antibody tests - analyst ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-DuPont: Rises on expectations of stronger Q1 from coronavirus-driven demand ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 17.4% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Rises on increased U.S. sales of COVID-19 testing kits ** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc ACHC.O: down 0.1% ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N: down 3.2% ** Ensign Group Inc ENSG.O: down 0.4% ** Select Medical Holdings Corp SEM.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Strong headwinds imminent for facility-based health care providers - Analyst ** General Motors Co GM.N: flat ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-CS cuts PT on Ford, GM on heavy cash burn in H1 2020 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 4.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan slashes cruise operators' PT on virus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

flat

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.63%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.99%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.92%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.79%

