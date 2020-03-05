BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Co-Diagnostics, Alphabet, American Eagle, Ciena

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set for strong declines at the open on Thursday as the fast-spreading coronavirus led California to declare an emergency, while airline stocks were hammered by crippled travel demand. .N

At 9:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.32% at 26,340. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.39% at 3,040.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.25% at 8,696. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, up 24.4% ** Vipshop Hold Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 11.3% ** TETRA Technologies Inc <TTI.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guidewire Software Inc <GWRE.N>, down 14.7% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 12.5% ** Eros Intel Plc <EROS.N>, down 10.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Srax Inc <SRAX.O>, up 33.3% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 20.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 23.3% ** Zosano Pharma Corp <ZSAN.O>, down 20.5% ** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc <EGLE.O>, down 15.7% ** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Top shareholders look to sell 37.5 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Needham cuts forecasts on lower travel ad revenue ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat quarterly results ** American Eagle AEO.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-American Eagle takes flight on strong Aerie sales ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on wider Q4 loss, revenue miss

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.