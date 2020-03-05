US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Co-Diagnostics, Alphabet, American Eagle, Ciena

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set for strong declines at the open on Thursday as the fast-spreading coronavirus led California to declare an emergency, while airline stocks were hammered by crippled travel demand. .N

At 9:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.32% at 26,340. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.39% at 3,040.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.25% at 8,696. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, up 24.4% ** Vipshop Hold Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 11.3% ** TETRA Technologies Inc <TTI.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guidewire Software Inc <GWRE.N>, down 14.7% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 12.5% ** Eros Intel Plc <EROS.N>, down 10.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Srax Inc <SRAX.O>, up 33.3% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 20.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 23.3% ** Zosano Pharma Corp <ZSAN.O>, down 20.5% ** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc <EGLE.O>, down 15.7% ** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Top shareholders look to sell 37.5 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Needham cuts forecasts on lower travel ad revenue ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat quarterly results ** American Eagle AEO.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-American Eagle takes flight on strong Aerie sales ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on wider Q4 loss, revenue miss

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular