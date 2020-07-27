BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CNX Midstream, Hasbro, Ocugen

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Monday after a two-day slide, as bets on more stimulus to revive a battered domestic economy lifted the mood ahead of a week packed with quarterly corporate updates from companies including Boeing and Apple. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 26,447. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.52% at 3,220.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.95% at 10,558. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 23.5% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 21.2% ** PlayAGS Inc <AGS.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PacifIc Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 11% ** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, down 8.5% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 141.1% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 103.5% ** TCR2 Therapeutics Inc <TCRR.O>, up 47.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Strattec Security Corp STRT.O, down 22.1% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O, down 21.7% ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 20.5% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AmEx comeback hinges on travel, entertainment recovery ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger well positioned for coming cycle ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on more U.S. funding for its COVID-19 vaccine ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public ** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

