US Markets
SOGO

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CNX Midstream, Hasbro, Ocugen

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Monday after a two-day slide, as bets on more stimulus to revive a battered domestic economy lifted the mood ahead of a week packed with quarterly corporate updates from companies including Boeing and Apple. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 26,447. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.52% at 3,220.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.95% at 10,558. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 23.5% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 21.2% ** PlayAGS Inc <AGS.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PacifIc Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 11% ** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, down 8.5% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 141.1% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 103.5% ** TCR2 Therapeutics Inc <TCRR.O>, up 47.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Strattec Security Corp STRT.O, down 22.1% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O, down 21.7% ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 20.5% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AmEx comeback hinges on travel, entertainment recovery ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger well positioned for coming cycle ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on more U.S. funding for its COVID-19 vaccine ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public ** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOGO CNXM AGS ROYT CNX NINE SCKT WHLM TCRR STRT ASNA WKEY VZ AXP SLB MRNA QCOM HAS MNOV GOLD NEM DMYT CANF ON OCGN NOW NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular