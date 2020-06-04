US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cloudera, Qutoutiao, Kirkland's

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March. .N

At 9:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.34% at 26,180.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.38% at 3,110.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.12% at 9,671.041. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Gp <AAL.OQ>, up 9.4% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, up 8.2% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Harley-Davidson <HOG.N>, down 3.9% ** Pvh Corp <PVH.N>, down 3.3% ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 22.1% ** KraneShares Electric Vehicles <KARS.N>, up 16.8% ** Eagle Point Income Company <EIC.N>, up 12.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, down 18.3% ** Cloudera Inc <CLDR.N>, down 9.1% ** Urstadt Biddle Properties <UBP.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, up 262.6% ** Dolphin Entertainment <DLPN.O>, up 143.8% ** Roshill Resources <ROSEU.O>, up 87.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Hebron Tech Co <HEBT.O>, down 21.3% ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 20.2% ** Oxford Lane Capital corp <OXLC.O>, down 17.5% ** Qutoutiao Inc QTT.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Q1 results ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat revenue forecast ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls co launches $2 bln convertible, notes offerings ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on plans to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea ** J M Smucker co SJM.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls on gloomy fiscal 2021 sales forecast ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 adjusted loss widens on coronavirus-led store closures ** Planet Fitness PLNT.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls as Raymond James downgrades on stretched valuation ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Sinks, analysts say sell-off overdone ** NMI Holdings Inc NMIH.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains on "record" May deliveries ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Guggenheim starts coverage with 'buy'

** JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-: Jumps on favorable decision in U.S. ITC patent investigation ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Mizuho cuts Walgreens PT on low earnings visibility

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.08%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.81%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.37%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.90%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.72%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

