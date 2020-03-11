BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cloudera, Mallinckrodt, Gilead Sciences, Occidental Petroleum

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply on Wednesday after attempting a rebound in the previous session, on skepticism around President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 10:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.53% at 24,135.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.03% at 2,795 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.59% at 8,127.807. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technlgy Co <DXC.N>, up 6.5% ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 4% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc <UNH.N>, up 0.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 12.9% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 12.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 10.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 41.5% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 27.8% ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.N>, up 21.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 27.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, up 197% ** Co Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 59.1% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 33.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Avid Bioservices Inc <CDMO.O>, down 28.9% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, down 25.6% ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRR.O>, down 18.9% ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Surges on $5 bln healthcare unit deal with Veritas Capital ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 8.5% BUZZ-Falls as co to seek shareholder support for reverse stock split ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls after rivals evaluate coronavirus hit on China sales ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Chinese e-commerce retailer Pinduoduo Inc falls after Q4 revenue miss ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Schnucks deal points to pharmacy sector consolidation - Evercore ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Jumps after pricing upsized stock offering ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Rises on research alliance with Medigene ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 21.9% BUZZ-Up after proposed opioid settlement gets New York state's support ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc SNSS.O: down 31.3% BUZZ-Falls after Wells Fargo downgrades on doubt over cancer drug ** Heat Biologics HTBX.O: up 22.7% BUZZ-Rises after roping in firm to tap government funds for coronavirus vaccine ** BIO-key Internation Inc BKYI.O: up 214.2% BUZZ-Soars on contract with African telecoms company ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Shares jump on strong Q1 outlook ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 9.9% BUZZ-Jumps after seeking emergency approval for coronavirus test ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-DuPont cuts FY net sales outlook on coronavirus impact; shares drop

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.93%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.65%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.36%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.00%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.83%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

