BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Clorox, OpGen, General Electric, restaurants, insurers

U.S. stock indexes plunged about 8% on Monday, as investors dumped risky assets for cash after the Federal Reserve's drastic move to cut interest rates to near zero amplified worries over the extent of damage from the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 14:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 9.76% at 20,922.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.36% at 2,457.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 9.38% at 7,136.574. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Conagra Brands Inc <CAG.N>, up 11.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 4.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 36.4% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 26.3% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 26.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 100% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cent Euro Media Enterprises Ltd <CETV.O>, down 42.3% ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc <CHEF.O>, down 40.7%

** Eventbrite Inc EB.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Falls after co withdraws outlook amid coronavirus impact ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 28.5%

BUZZ-Rises after dosing first patient with coronavirus vaccine in trial ** General Mills GIS.N: up 2.0% ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 1.8% ** J.M. Smucker SJM.N: up 3.9% ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Packaged food stocks rise as panic buying expected to continue ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: down 11.8%

BUZZ-RBC cuts PT amid coronavirus panic ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N: down 0.3% ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: down 5.9% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Copper miners tumble as red metal touches 40-month low ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Boeing: Hits 42-month low, wipes out gains from Muilenburg's tenure ** Nike Inc NKE.N : down 7.6% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N : down 15.7% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O : down 19.7% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N : down 17.4%

BUZZ-Retailers slide after virus spread forces store closure, broader sell-off ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 11.6% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 10.0% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 4.3% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 7.1% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-FAANG stocks: Set to lose about $400 bln in market cap BUZZ-Apple: Store closures to cause $1 bln hit to Q2 revenue - CS ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 9.2% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 13.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 9.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 14.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 13.8%

BUZZ-Shares of U.S. banks drop after surprise Fed rate cut ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 5.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 15.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Evercore says oilfield services industry in crisis mode, cuts estimates ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Oppenheimer cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-General Electric tumbles as coronavirus hits airlines ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Rises as chairman takes stake ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 7.9% ** American Outdoor Brands AOBC.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Investors turn to gun stocks as broader market plummets ** Azul SA AZUL.N: down 33.8%

BUZZ-Plunges as it suspends all international flights due to coronavirus outbreak ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: down 16.4% ** Stryker Corp SYK.N: down 11.1% ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-More coronavirus downside risk remains for MedTech industry - analyst ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 12.3% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 20.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 15.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 24.3%

BUZZ-U.S. energy stocks plunge, emergency Fed rate cut fails to tame markets ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: up 46.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on lower-than-expected Q4 loss, higher revenue ** Regions Financial Corp RF.N: down 15.7% ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 7.2% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 18.6% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Energy-exposed regional banks plummet as oil prices break below $30/bbl ** Aflac Inc AFL.N: down 16.0% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N: down 21.9% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 15.8% ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: down 16.4%

BUZZ-U.S. Life insurance stocks fall; analysts eye EPS tumble ** Corning Inc GLW.N: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies cuts PT amid coronavirus scare ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 12.8% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 14.5% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Coronavirus like a second flu season for health insurers - Piper Sandler ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Advanz Pharma's acquisition offer ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: down 35.8% ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 19.4% ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: down 16.0% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Restaurant stocks lose appetite ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 16.0% BUZZ-RBC cuts PT, forecast amid coronavirus fears ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 28.5% BUZZ-Slumps after losing rebate lawsuit for Acthar Gel ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: down 8.6% BUZZ-T-Mobile to get additional spectrum during virus outbreak ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 40.0% BUZZ-Soars on collaboration to market coronavirus vaccine ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Falls on Gates' exit from board exactly 34 years after market debut ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: down 3.5% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: down 6.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 15.7% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 23.6% BUZZ-Refining & Marketing: Looming demand risk weighs on margin outlook - MS ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 18.0% BUZZ-Benchmark downgrades amid coronavirus fears ** Travelers Cos Inc TRV.N: down 16.1% ** AIG Inc AIG.N: down 15.3% BUZZ-Insurers tank as coronavirus wreaks havoc ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 100.0% BUZZ-Soars on offering COVID-19 test kits to European laboratories ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-"Part of the COVID-19 solution" - JPM double upgrades, sets Street-high PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 8.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 10.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 4.87%

Energy

.SPNY

down 10.73%

Financial

.SPSY

down 11.96%

Health

.SPXHC

down 7.52%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 9.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 10.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 10.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 11.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 8.74%

