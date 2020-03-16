BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Clorox, General Electric, Cigna, MetLife, Uber

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

S&P 500 companies lost more than $2 trillion in value in the first few minutes of trading on Monday as investors panicked about the mounting damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. .N

At 11:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 7.05% at 21,551.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.40% at 2,537.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 6.62% at 7,353.821. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 9.4% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 7.4% ** Conagra Brands Inc <CAG.N>, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 25.1% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 24.4% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 19.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 43% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 134.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc <KTOS.O>, down 58.2% ** Penn National Gaming Inc <PENN.O>, down 37.8% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 8.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 7.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.5% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.5% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-FAANG stocks: Set to lose about $400 bln in market cap ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 6.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 11.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 7.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 11.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Shares of U.S. banks drop after surprise Fed rate cut ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 6.0% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 10.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Evercore says oilfield services industry in crisis mode, cuts estimates ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Oppenheimer cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 10.7%

BUZZ-General Electric tumbles as coronavirus hits airlines ** Aflac Inc AFL.N: down 7.8% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N: down 14.2% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 11.8% ** Prudential Financial PRU.N: down 11.8%

BUZZ-U.S. Life insurance stocks fall; analysts eye EPS tumble ** Corning Inc GLW.N: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies cuts PT amid coronavirus scare ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 10.2% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 8.4% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Coronavirus like a second flu season for health insurers - Piper Sandler ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises after Advanz Pharma's acquisition offer ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: down 20.3% ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 16.6% ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: down 11.4% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Coronavirus-related headwinds to peak for full-service restaurants in April - Evercore USN ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 11.8% BUZZ-RBC cuts PT, forecast amid coronavirus fears ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 19.4% BUZZ-Slumps after losing rebate lawsuit for Acthar Gel ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-T-Mobile to get additional spectrum during virus outbreak ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 29.3% BUZZ-Soars on collaboration to market coronavirus vaccine ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Falls on Gates' exit from board exactly 34 years after market debut ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 7.7% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Refining & Marketing: Looming demand risk weighs on margin outlook - MS ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 14.9% BUZZ-Benchmark downgrades amid coronavirus fears ** Travelers Cos Inc TRV.N: down 12.6% ** AIG Inc AIG.N: down 12.2% BUZZ-Insurers tank as coronavirus wreaks havoc ** Catasys Inc CATS.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Teladoc, Catasys, and Livongo best-positioned to ride out COVID-19 emergency - Canaccord ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 134.3% BUZZ-Soars on offering COVID-19 test kits to European laboratories ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-"Part of the COVID-19 solution" - JPM double upgrades, sets Street-high PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 5.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 7.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.22%

Energy

.SPNY

down 5.18%

Financial

.SPSY

down 9.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 4.74%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 6.95%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 6.97%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 8.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 8.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.26%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

Most Popular