BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cleveland-Cliffs, PepsiCo, Catalyst Biosciences, GoPro

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks turned positive in choppy trading on Thursday as U.S. services sector activity slowed to a three-year low, raising expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to stem a wider economic downturn. .N

At 11:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.04% at 26,089.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.31% at 2,896.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 7,826.006. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.OQ>, up 5.5% ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc <LW.N>, up 4.5% ** PepsiCo Inc <PEP.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Constellation Brands Inc <STZ.N>, down 5.7% ** Perrigo Co Plc <PRGO.N>, down 4.6% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 3.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc <CLF.N>, up 8.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Yuma Energy Inc <YUMA.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 19% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, up 21.7% ** Meet Group Inc <MEET.O>, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, down 41.6% ** GoPro Inc <GPRO.O>, down 21.4% ** AngioDynamics <ANGO.O>, down 15.2% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 deliveries miss BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's Q3 record deliveries miss estimates, focus now on earnings ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 21.4% BUZZ-Slumps after slashing forecast for second half 2019 profit ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves label supplement for breast cancer drug

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond falls after weak same-store sales, FY forecast; analysts wary ** Teligent Inc TLGT.O: down 8.1% BUZZ-Strategic review signals fall in sales - Raymond James ** City Office REIT Inc CIO.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Down on 6 mln share offering ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Beverage demand powers PepsiCo Q3 beat, shares rise ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on global operations update

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 8.5% BUZZ-Gains as co set to join S&P Smallcap 600 ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-SVB Leerink "more positive" on narcolepsy drug ** Tocagen Inc TOCA.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Plans to trim workforce after brain cancer trial failure

** Meet Group Inc MEET.O: up 18.4% BUZZ-Rises on robust revenue forecast ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 17.5% BUZZ-Expects additional loan after amended agreement; shares jump ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Constellation Brands shares hit by Canopy-linked write down ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Attractive entry point after Alzheimer's drug trial - H.C. Wainwright ** Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.N: up 0.9% ** Chimera Investment Corp CIM.N: up 1.0% ** MFA Financial Inc MFA.N: down 0.1% ** AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-RBC sees opportunity for mortgage REITs amid challenging rate environment, picks Annaly as favorite ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2% BUZZ-Fertilizer cos: The agriculture balloon has somewhat popped - BMO ** Summit Therapeutics Plc SMMT.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Rises on successful trial data for colon drug ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 21.7% BUZZ-Soars on Merck collaboration for cancer drug ** Resources Connection RECN.O: down 14.8% BUZZ-Shares tumble with quarterly revenue ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc OBLN.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Up after announcing debt settlement with Pacific Western Bank ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Up on completion of tests for PTSD drug ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Eyes best day in over six months on Q3 revenue forecast ** AXT Inc AXTI.O: down 14.8% BUZZ-Hits nearly 3-1/2 year low after Q3 revenue forecast disappoints ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Up on positive trial update on blood disorder drug ** AngioDynamics Inc ANGO.O: down 15.2% BUZZ-At over 3-yr low after revenue miss, forecast cut ** Domtar Corp UFS.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Rises on reduced paper-making capacity amid declining market ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Falls as Instinet downgrades to 'neutral', says recovery elusive ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 8.7% ** Okta Inc OKTA.O: up 4.9% ** Atlassian Corp Plc TEAM.O: up 3.6% ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-SunTrust starts coverage of 14 cloud software, cybersecurity firms

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.78%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.54%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.90%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

