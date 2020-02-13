US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cisco, Tesla, Kraft Heinz, Equifax, Ralph Lauren

Gains in defensives helped U.S. stocks bounce off session lows on Thursday, even as sentiment remained fragile after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China renewed worries over the scale of the epidemic and its likely impact. .N

At 13:43 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 29,513.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,382.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.11% at 9,736.502. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N, up 5.3% ** Equifax Inc EFX.N, up 5.2% ** Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ, down 8.9% ** CenturyLink Inc CTL.N, down 7.8% ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N, down 7.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Exterran Corp EXTN.N, up 18.5% ** Spark Networks SE LOV.N, up 15.3% ** Gaslog Ltd GLOG.N, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Trio-Tech International TRT.N, down 15.3% ** NU Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N, down 14.8% ** Kadant Inc KAI.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Revolution Medicines Inc RVMD.O, up 68.4% ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O, up 25.4% ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, up 24.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.O, down 30.6% ** Trxade Group Inc MEDS.O, down 27.7% ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O, down 22.2%

** NU Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: down 14.8% BUZZ-Set to open at 4-year low as weak China outlook spurs PT cuts ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 11.6% BUZZ-Drops after co says to restate certain results ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls on lackluster revenue, profit forecasts BUZZ-Street View: Cisco's catalysts appear limited in the near term ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O: down 8.8% BUZZ-To open at 4-month low as Q3 results, Q4 forecast disappoint ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-End of U.S. machinery recession increasingly visible - Goldman Sachs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Whiplash: Tesla announces equity raise, recall, and stock rallies ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 14.8% BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing plans ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises on "Fast-Track" status for ricin vaccine ** Redfin Corp RDFN.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Rises as Q4 beat spurs flurry of PT hikes ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises on strong outlook, Wall Street PT hikes ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc CNST.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Cancer drug likely ahead of competition- Suntrust ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-To present response to coronavirus; shares rise 16% ** CenturyLink Inc CTL.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Slides after mixed Q4 results ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Drops on $30 mln stock offering ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Slips on over $600 mln charge, sales miss ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Falls on Cowen downgrade, weak outlook ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Drops on flagging hit to Asia sales from coronavirus ** Turtle Beach Corp HEAR.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Headset maker Turtle Beach slips after Q4 forecast disappoints ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Jakafi sales power Q4 profit beat ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Falls on $250 mln stock offering ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 4.8% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.5% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 0.9% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-U.S. casino, travel stocks fall as coronavirus deaths spike ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 profit misses ** Equifax Inc EFX.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 results, Q1 outlook ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Linde Plc LIN.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high on robust outlook, Q4 beat ** Revolution Medicines Inc RVMD.O: up 68.4%

BUZZ-Bursts higher after IPO upsize ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 cash flow ** Fox Factory Holding Corp FOXF.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on $328 mln deal to buy specialty automaker ** Yeti Holdings YETI.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls on poor 2020 profit outlook ** Patrick Industries PATK.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises as quarterly earnings beat market view ** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Alzheimer’s drug trial to continue ** Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high on Q4 results, 2020 forecast USN ** Andersons Inc ANDE.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Drops on Q4 revenue miss, profit fall ** Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 production outlook disappoints ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc CHEF.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat 2020 profit forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

flat

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.62%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.96%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

