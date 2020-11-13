BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cisco, Disney, Pinduoduo, Urovant

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as shares of Disney and Cisco advanced after both reported upbeat quarterly results, but investors remained cautious as many U.S. states imposed restrictions to curb the relentless surge in coronavirus cases. .N

At 6:51 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.77% at 29,216. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.71% at 3,557.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 11,906.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N, up 15.2% ** Fisker Inc FSR.N, up 12.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N, up 10.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Gabelli Utility Closed Fund GUT.N, down 12.5% ** Revlon Inc REV.N, down 8.5% ** Genesco Inc GCO.N, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Urovant Sciences Ltd UROV.O, up 90.8% ** Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co HOFV.O, up 48.5% ** Opes Acquisition Equity Warrant OPESW.O, up 30.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc TOMZ.O, down 25.3% ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, down 20.8% ** EuroDry Ltd EDRY.O, down 17.6% ** Cisco CSCO.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Sees smaller-than-expected fall in Q2 revenue, shares jump

** Disney DIS.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as return of live sports, parks recovery drive revenue beat

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies raises PT after Q3 results

** Urovant UROV.O: up 90.8% premarket BUZZ-Urovant jumps on Sumitovant Biopharma's buyout offer

** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O: down 20.8% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $56.9 mln discounted offering

** Cisco Systems CSCO.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Cisco looks to return to growth as pandemic effects wane

** Li Auto LI.O: up 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** American Well Corp AMWL.N: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** Keros Therapeutics KROS.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Keros Therapeutics slips on $130 mln equity raise

