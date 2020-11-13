BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cisco, Disney, DraftKings, Cassava Sciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street gained on Friday as Disney and Cisco's upbeat results brought the focus back to corporate earnings at the end of a volatile trading week that saw record surges in coronavirus cases and increased hopes of a working vaccine. .N

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.52% at 29,232.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.72% at 3,562.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 11,763.846. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cisco Systems <CSCO.O>, up 5.9% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 5.9% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Iron Mountain <IRM.N>, down 1.4% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 1.2% ** McCormick & Co <MKC.N>, down 0.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 22.8% ** Fisker Inc <FSR.N>, up 18.7% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 15.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Griffon Corp <GFF.N>, down 17% ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, down 15.1% ** American Well <AMWL.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Urovant Sciences <UROV.O>, up 93.9% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 37.5 ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLOW.O>, up 37.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Shift Technologies <SFT.O>, down 28.6% ** TOMI Environmental Solutions <TOMZ.O>, down 25.8% ** INVO Bioscience <INVO.O>, down 24.2%

** Cisco CSCO.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Sees smaller-than-expected fall in Q2 revenue, shares jump

BUZZ-Street View: Cisco looks to return to growth as pandemic effects wane

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Magic is returning to the Disney kingdom

BUZZ-Rises as return of live sports, parks recovery drive revenue beat

** DraftKings DKNG.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-DraftKings raises 2020 forecast as live sports return; shares jump

** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Cassava Sciences drops on deep-discounted $75 mln equity raise

** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 0.4%

** LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades Dow and Lyondell on valuation grounds

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up after October sales rise 3%

** Palantir PLTR.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PTs after strong Q3 results

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results, Q1 forecast top estimates

** Urovant UROV.O: up 93.9%

BUZZ-Investors cheer Sumitovant buyout deal

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies raises PT after Q3 results

** Athira Pharma ATHA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Athira Pharma may benefit from FDA's supportive stance on Alzheimer's drugs - Jefferies

** Li Auto LI.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** American Well Corp AMWL.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: up 1.6%

** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 1.2%

** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Mizuho raises PTs on drug distributors, sees potential COVID-19 vaccine tailwinds

** Creative Realities CREX.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Set for over 6-month low on disappointing quarter

** BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-BigCommerce drops after pricing stock offering

** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Chinese discount retailer Vipshop rises as jump in active users boost Q3 sales

** UTZ Brands UTZ.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-UTZ Brands rises on Truco Enterprises deal, brokerages turn bullish

** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-No TikTok ban in U.S. good news for company - Brokerage

** Applied Materials AMAT.o: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on strong first-quarter forecast

** Spectrum Brands SPB.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year high after results beat

** China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as Q3 revenue rises on online boost

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.07%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.74%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.71%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

