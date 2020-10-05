BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cinemark Holdings, Eidos Therapeutics, DraftKings, AMC Entertainment

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment. .N

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.87% at 27,924.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.85% at 3,376.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.06% at 11,192.113. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc REGN.O, up 7% ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, up 6.1% ** United Rentals Inc URI.N, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Extra Space Storage Inc EXR.N, down 2.2% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O, down 1.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 1.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, up 12.9% ** JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD.N, up 11.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, down 16.9% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, up 82.6% ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O, up 58.2% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 38.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp CAPAU.O, down 9.3% ** National CineMedia Inc NCMI.O, down 7.8% ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O, down 7.4% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 58.2%

BUZZ-Surges as Bristol Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Slips as peer Cineworld mulls closure of U.S., UK theatres ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for blood cancer treatment ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Xpeng rises as Q3 electric vehicle deliveries more than triple ** GAN Ltd GAN.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Up on decade-long agreement with Wynn Resorts ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Gains on job cuts, partnership with Kraft Heinz unit ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls on 32 mln stock offering ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 28.3%

BUZZ-Soars on additional data from COVID-19 therapy trial

** Magal Security Systems Ltd MAGS.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on contract win ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 4.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.5% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 1.9% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 2.0% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 0.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 0.8% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 1.2% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 0.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 3.0% ** QEP Resources QEP.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares bounce - oil prices gain on Trump health update ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on mid-stage trial of potential COVID-19 drug ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls on extending voyage suspension ** Histogen Inc HSTO.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up on completing dosing for early-stage study of male baldness therapy ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Falls on peer pressure after major releases delayed ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 34.4%

BUZZ-Eidos Therapeutics: Up on buyout by BridgeBio Pharma

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.11%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.14%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.12%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((C.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.