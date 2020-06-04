Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Cinedigm, Ebay Inc, Anavex

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indices,S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as a rally fueled by hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery fizzled out even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March..N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 26,267.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.29% at 3,113.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.44% at 9,639.846. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 24.3% ** United Airlines Holding <UAL.O>, up 13% ** Delta Air Lines <DAL.N>, up 10.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom <DXCM.O>, down 5.3% ** Marketaxess Holdings <MKTX.O>, down 4% ** J M Smucker <SJM.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 37.2% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 31.9% ** Seacor Marine Holding <SMHI.N>, up 26.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Empire State Realty <OGCP.N>, down 44.6% ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, down 22.3% ** Navios Maritime <NM_ph.N>, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rosehill Resources <ROSEU.O>, up 215.7% ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, up 172.9% ** Kezar Life Sciences <KZR.O>, up 108.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 23.7% ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 21.3% ** Fsd Pharma <HUGE.O>, down 19.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.7% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.5% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 2.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise as yields tick up on European stimulus, U.S. jobs report ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 172.9%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on deal for OTT channel distribution ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on rising demand from construction industry ** Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA agreement for eye disease treatment ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-:Hits record high on upbeat Q2 outlook ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on plan to cut losses with store closures ** Alpine Income Property PINE.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-:Rises as BTIG starts coverage with 'buy' ** Charles Schwab SCHW.N: up 1.6% ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade rise after all-stock deal gets DOJ approval ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 24.3%

BUZZ-Soars on plans to boost flights in July as economy reopens ** Anavex Life Sciences AVXL.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Anavex rises on approval to expand Alzheimer's study to Canada, UK ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat revenue forecast ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Falls co launches $2 bln convertible, notes offerings ** J M Smucker co SJM.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls on gloomy fiscal 2021 sales forecast ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 adjusted loss widens on coronavirus-led store closures ** Planet Fitness PLNT.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Raymond James downgrades on stretched valuation ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Sinks, analysts say sell-off overdone ** NMI Holdings Inc NMIH.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Gains on "record" May deliveries ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Guggenheim starts coverage with 'buy' ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-: Jefferies sees stock doubling next year amid global recovery ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to cut 800 jobs ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ- : Drops on surprise quarterly loss due to virus hit ** JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-: Jumps on favorable decision in U.S. ITC patent investigation

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.48%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.18%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.75%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.01%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

