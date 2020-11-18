BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CIIG, Nikola, Tesla, United Airlines, Beyond Meat

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Dow and the S&P 500 inched higher on Wednesday as Boeing rose after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet, while growing optimism that a working vaccine was within reach also lifted the mood. .N

At 12:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 29,836.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.24% at 3,618.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.32% at 11,937.661. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 7.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.OQ, up 5.4% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lowe's Companies Inc <LOW.N>, down 6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4.7% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 87.5% ** Micro Focus International PLC MFGP.N, up 30% ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, up 24.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc NAVB.N, down 8.2% ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N, down 8% ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** North Mountain Merger Corp <NMMCW.O>, up 207.7% ** CIIG Merger Corp CIICW.O, up 83% ** Eos Energy Enterprises Inc EOSEW.O, up 64.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O, down 31.7% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O, down 29% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, down 21% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Tesla: MS sees potential in multiple businesses, upgrades ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line drops on $830 mln equity offering

** Weidai Ltd WEI.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Weidai: Rises on regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Lowe's: Set for over 3-month low as co forecasts holiday profit below estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.0% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 3.4% ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: down 0.5% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 1.7% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer: Rises on new safety, effectiveness data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Target Corp TGT.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Target Corp: Rises on Q3 online sales boost, revenue beat

** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 29.0%

BUZZ-Oncternal: Down after upsized stock deal ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Kohl's future looks active and casual ** Simon Property Group SPG.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Simon Property dips as launches stock offering to fund Taubman deal ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges after product gets Google Wallet certification ** BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-BigCommerce: Gains as brokerage sees gain from shift to e-commerce ** Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Kazia: Up as interim cancer study analysis shows consistency with prior data ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-VBI Vaccines: Rises on positive early study data for hepatitis B treatment ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.5% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.9% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Airlines rise as U.S. lifts ban on Boeing's 737 MAX ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Gains on launch of plant-based minced pork in China ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ- Rises on Q3 sales beat ** GreenSky, Inc GSKY.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-GreenSky: Sees best day in 6 months as CEO buys stake in co ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.6% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 15.2%

BUZZ-General Motors: Up on report co to announce boosted spending plan for EVs ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Casper Sleep down as BofA downgrades after disappointing Q3 results ** CIIG Merger Corp CIIC.O: up 24.4%

BUZZ-CIIG Merger Corp surges on SPAC deal to take British EV startup Arrival public ** AerCap Holdings N.V AER.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-AerCap Holdings: Up after lowering stake in pandemic-hit Norwegian Air

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.41%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.82%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.32%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.