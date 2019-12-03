BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Netflix, PG&E, Facebook, DarioHealth

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street sank more than 1% and the benchmark S&P 500 hit a near one-month low on Tuesday as comments from President Donald Trump stoked fears of a significant delay in resolving a bruising trade dispute with China..N

At 10:41 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.50% at 27,367.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.08% at 3,080.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.15% at 8,469.873. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Crown Castle International Corp <CCI.N>, up 2.4% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc <PEAK.N>, up 1.9% ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 6.1% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 5.2% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 3.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Issuer Direct Corp <ISDR.N>, up 18.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, down 12.6% ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc <CLF.N>, down 12.2% ** FLEX LNG Ltd <FLNG.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc <BOLD.O>, up 105.3% ** DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>, up 58.9% ** ViewRay Inc <VRAY.O>, up 32.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, down 47.4% ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc <PTGX.O>, down 28% ** Cara Therapeutics Inc <CARA.O>, down 27.6% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 32.2% BUZZ-Surges on Elekta, Medtronic agreements ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 28.8% BUZZ-Drops on suspension of stock dividends ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says Cybertruck is 'awesome', raises PT ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on common stock offering ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Brokerage sees ad spend jumping over 60%, starts with "overweight" ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Up after Cleveland Cliffs agrees to buy co for $1.1 bln ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 15.2% BUZZ-Cowen says co has long-term value; starts coverage with "outperform" ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Expect muted investor reaction after initial FY forecast - Jefferies [nL4N28D2KF} ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 47.4% BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted share offering ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Eyes record-high as sleep disorder drug succeeds study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Leaps as diagnostic tests get Indian regulatory nod ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Slips on mixed data from anti-itch drug study ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Needs to hike prices for future growth - Citi ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 2.2% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.8% ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 3.8% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.3% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 2.6% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O:down 1.6% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 1.4% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 3.0% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.6% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.7% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 1.9% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.2% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 3.7% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 4.5% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Quorum Health Corp QHC.N: up 48.5% BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from top stakeholder ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O: up 105.3% ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 6.5% ** AvroBio Inc AVRO.O: up 1.0% ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: up 7.1% ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 2.5% ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 15.2% ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: down 0.7% ** MeiraGTx Holdings Plc MGTX.O: up 4.1% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 4.3% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Gene therapy developers rise on Astellas' $3 bln deal for Audentes

** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Dips on block trade, while Marathon Partners pushes co to sell itself ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 45.0% BUZZ-Eyes best day in over a year on new contracts ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Falls after cutting 2019 adj. EPS growth outlook ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for generic ulcer treatment ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 58.9% BUZZ-Nearly doubles as Walmart set to launch digital health system ** Outlook Therapeutics Inc OTLK.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves more key studies for eye treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.93%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.67%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.71%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.52%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.33%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.56%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.