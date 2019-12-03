BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Netflix, PG&E, Aslan Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to drop at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in November 2020. .N

At 8.57 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.93% at 27,531. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.76% at 3,090.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.05% at 8,229. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Quorum Health Corp <QHC.N>, up 46.7% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, up 10.9% ** Colony Credit Real Estate Inc <CLNC.N>, up 8.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 36.3% ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc <CLF.N>, down 11.3% ** Elanco Animal Health Inc <ELAN.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc <BOLD.O>, up 104.9% ** Dariohealth Corp <DRIO.O>, up 84.8% ** Ability Inc <ABIL.O>, up 55.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, down 0% ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc <ALDX.O>, down 26.4% ** Cara Therapeutics Inc <CARA.O>, down 21.2% ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: up 34.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Elekta, Medtronic agreements ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 36.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on suspension of stock dividends ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says Cybertruck is 'awesome', raises PT ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on common stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOG.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says tailwinds outweigh regulatory concerns ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees ad spend jumping over 60%, starts with "overweight" ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Up after Cleveland Cliffs agrees to buy co for $1.1 bln ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says co has long-term value; starts coverage with "outperform" ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Expect muted investor reaction after initial FY forecast - Jefferies [nL4N28D2KF} ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Failed to inspect transmission lines that caused 2018 wildfire - probe ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 51.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted share offering ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 20.1% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record-high as sleep disorder drug succeeds study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Leaps as diagnostic tests get Indian regulatory nod ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: down 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on mixed data from anti-itch drug study ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O >: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Needs to hike prices for future growth - Citi ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 3.3% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.6% premarket ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 2.5% premarket ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.4% premarket ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 1.6% premarket ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 1.8% premarket ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 2.1% premarket

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 2.3% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.9% premarket ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.1% premarket ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2% premarket ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 1.8% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.4% premarket ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 3.4% premarket ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 2.4% premarket ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks fall after Trump signals delay in trade deal with China ** Quorum Health Corp QHC.N: up 46.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from top stakeholder ** Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O: up 104.9% premarket ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 7.6% premarket ** AvroBio Inc AVRO.O: up 3.4% premarket ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: up 5.7% premarket ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 5.9% premarket ** Uniqure NV QURE.O: up 14.6% premarket ** BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 2.4% premarket ** MeiraGTx Holdings Plc MGTX.O: up 1.5% premarket ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 1.9% premarket ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Gene therapy developers rise on Astellas' $3 bln deal for Audentes ** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Dips on block trade, while Marathon Partners pushes co to sell itself ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 55.0% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in over a year on new contracts

