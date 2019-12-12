BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Lululemon, Albemarle, Delta Air Lines, GE, Starbucks, Amneal Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks hit record levels on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that the United States was "very close" to a trade deal with China and on a report that U.S. trade negotiators had offered to cancel a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods. .N

At 11:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.84% at 28,145.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.87% at 3,168.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.76% at 8,720.151. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 6.1% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, up 4% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O, down 2.1% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, down 1.9% ** Regency Centers Corp REG.O, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N, up 47.1% ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD.N, up 28.5% ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N, down 10.7% ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N, down 8.6% ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 22.9% ** Atlantic American Corp AAME.O, up 22.2% ** Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE.O, up 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Forward Pharma FWP.O, down 17.8% ** SMTC Corp SMTX.O, down 17.1% ** Q&K International Group Ltd QK.O, down 16% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast BUZZ-Street View: High expectations overshadow Q3 beat for Lululemon ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after UBS upgrades to "buy" ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Gains after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' ** Nordson Corp NDSN.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Shares down on Q4 revenue miss ** Akoustis Technologies AKTS.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in a year on $30 mln stock offer ** Mesa Air Group Inc MESA.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Skids as 2020 outlook disappoints ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Down on restructuring charge, private placement ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 35.5%

BUZZ-Bounces back from record low on European patent grant for lead drug ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 47.1%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for generic version of Merck's NuvaRing ] ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 profit forecast ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on improved margin outlook as some products excluded from tariffs ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Eyes record low after co's Q3 loss nearly triples ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on upsized stock offer ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Slips on poor Q3 results, PT cut ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Cigna's Express Scripts set to cover its digital health products ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Hits 3-year high on JPMorgan's "overweight" rating ** Kroger Co KR.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Evercore upgrades to "outperform" ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 1.3% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.6% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.4% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.7% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.7% ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Chip index rises after Trump tweets about "big deal" with China ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on forecast of upbeat long-term lithium demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.78%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.74%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.70%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.19%

